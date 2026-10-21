Eddie Hearn Shreds Zuffa Boxing Over Shakur Stevenson Exit: 'Levels to the Game'

Shakur Stevenson is regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in boxing, and the WBO junior welterweight champion remains a contender for more than just a potential superfight.

With names like Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney available, the champion has had his share of options, many of which would provide a lucrative payday. Firmly in his prime, Stevenson feels as though he can dictate the course of his career, though.

After a lengthy tenure with Matchroom, Stevenson signed with Zuffa Boxing, the promotion founded by UFC head Dana White and Turki Alalshikh. Since signing, Stevenson has engaged in more online squabbles than actual fights.

Unable to finalize a fight with Zuffa, Stevenson announced he parted ways with the promotion, prompting one of Zuffa's most outspoken critics to level a devastating opinion.

Hearn goes scorched Earth on Zuffa

Eddie Hearn | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following Stevenson's departure, one of the promoters who knows the four-division champion best stepped up to the microphone. Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport's chairman, discussed the move without offering any sympathy. Hearn joined IFL TV, opening up about Stevenson as well.

"Until Shakur's team called me and messaged me last night. I thought it was all just some kind of stunt for an announcement because it was so bad, so embarrassing, and so humiliating for Zuffa."

The fact that Hearn and Stevenson have been in touch right after Stevenson's Zuffa departure opens eyes. Presuming that the two parties left on good terms, the WBO champion could find himself back with Matchroom. Hearn reared back with his verbal fastball and let go.

"Fair play to Shakur Stevenson because he's had the balls to go; this is not the place for me. These people don't know what they're doing. I need to leave this situation before it ruins my career... They are useless. Easy work. Play with these people in my sleep. F****** not an issue. I told you all no one listens to me. Levels to the game."

Signing a world champion, a multi-division one at that, only to see him leave after just a few months without a single fight is rare. Zuffa leaves the situation with poor optics.

Zuffa's nightmare scenario

Zuffa, particularly Dana White, entered the boxing landscape intending to take control and establish dominance, similar to what he has achieved with the UFC. Additionally, the organization has pursued a two-pronged strategy in their efforts.

First, they've tried to convince members of the US Congress to pass the Muhammad Ali All-American Revival Act, which would essentially weaken sanctioning bodies by establishing a central organization. In effect, that would provide Zuffa with the same stranglehold on boxing as they have over mixed martial arts.

Next, Zuffa attempted to crown its own champions, which drew the outrage of the WBO, IBF, WBC, and WBA. The sport's other promoters, like Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions, have railed against Zuffa and its attempted changes.

"Shakur Stevenson was the jewel in the crown. He potentially is the face of US boxing.



To lose him after not having a fight is embarrassing. Let's just cut out all the rubbish. This is embarrassing. It's diabolical.



I almost feel like there are too many cooks in the kitchen,… pic.twitter.com/PuqkhQs5uV — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 20, 2026

Stevenson has announced that he is now a free agent, leaving the possibility of a reunion with Matchroom open. He emerged from his brief association with Zuffa in a stronger position. Rather than accepting any financial offer, he chose to recognize his worth and assess the situation carefully.

However, with only one fight this year and a recent collapse in negotiations to face Devin Haney, what does this mean for his immediate future?

Additionally, how will Hearn influence that future?