Shakur Stevenson Makes Surprise Zuffa Boxing Exit

Shakur Stevenson has officially announced that he will depart Dana White's Zuffa Boxing with immediate effect, without ever fighting for the organization.

The American pound-for-pound star last fought in January, when he comfortably beat Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden to relieve him of his WBO super lightweight belt, in his very first fight at the new weight.

It seemed as though it was obvious that he should strike while the iron is hot and secure another big fight before the end of the summer - a unification or a potential move to welterweight to fight his rival Devin Haney.

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Stevenson, having also previously been promoted by Top Rank, made a landmark move away from Eddie Hearn's Matchroom to his bitter foe Zuffa Boxing. The four-weight world champion signed with Zuffa Boxing on the promise of big fights with the likes of Haney, but no announcements came - just back-and-forth on social media and rumored talks.

Stevenson requested release from Zuffa Boxing

Whether it was Zuffa or Stevenson, the lack of matchmaking was reason enough for Stevenson to make an even bolder career decision by requesting to be released from his Zuffa contract, which was accepted over the weekend, according to the 140 lb champion on his YouTube channel.

"I've been working my ass off, staying focused, I've been in camp for eight weeks preparing for fights I was told would happen but have not happened," explained Stevenson. "It is what it is, this is the business of boxing, I'm not mad at anyone, but I requested to be released from Zuffa Boxing, and over the weekend, my request was granted.

SHAKUR SECURES RELEASE FROM ZUFFA https://t.co/p612gsvgL8 — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) October 19, 2026

"I'm officially a free agent, I'm now taking my career into my own hands, and starting my own promotional company and I'm willing to work with other promoters that are willing to be serious about my career.

"The mission is still the same. I want the biggest fights available at 135 pounds or 140 pounds, where I hold my title."

Devin Haney | MAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Haney and welterweight can wait, according to Stevenson's latest announcement, with a 140 lb unification bout on his mind against WBA champion Gary Antuanne Russel, or a scintillating fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko at lightweight.

"None of these guys can beat me. And give it a year or two, we'll get to 147 pounds, where everybody is pressing me to be a 147-pounder," he said. "I will get there, but on my time, not on anyone else's. I'll be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter soon and I'm open for co-promoting and working with any of the networks."