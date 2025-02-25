Eddie Hearn Wants To See Dmitry Bivol Fight Former Canelo Alvarez Opponent Next
Dmitry Bivol became the undisputed light heavyweight champion when he beat Artur Beterbiev on February 22. Bivol avenged his sole career loss with a majority decision win.
The Russian now has a plethora of opportunities in front him for his next outing and Eddie Hearn has named who he'd like to see Bivol pit up against.
Hearn wants to see Callum Smith against Bivol. Smith beat Joshua Buatsi on the undercard of Beterbiev vs Bivol 2. His two career losses have come against Beterbiev and Canelo Alvarez, two men Bivol has beaten.
Turki Alalshikh has said he wants to see Smith fight Anthony Yarde next. Hearn, though, thinks Smith should take on Bivol for the undisputed title. The Matchroom Boxing chief told iFL TV:
His Excellency just called for the Yarde fight, but we have got our sights set on a world championship fight. Callum Smith vs Dmitry Bivol for the world title. That was the reason why he took that fight for the interim championship. Domestic fights are great, but Callum Smith isn’t the game for domestic fights.
Hearn added:
He wants to win and become a two-weight world champion. It was a massive, massive win. A massive win for Callum Smith and a massive win for Matchroom. That was an unbelievable performance from a guy who there were question marks about. What has he got left? He proved it tonight. That was a brilliant performance.
Hearn further discussed on Smith's fight against Joshua Buatsi, saying:
It was competitive, but it wasn’t 119-110; I had it 8-4. Callum battered him for a huge amount of the fight and then gave up nine, 10 or eight, one of those. He easy did enough to win the fight, but a brilliant fight and big respect for Joshua Buatsi, tough as old boots and out on his feet several times in the fight.
