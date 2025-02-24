How To Watch Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach: Date, Start Time, Live Stream, Fight Card
Gervonta Davis is set to take on Lamont Roach this weekend at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, United States. Davis, 30-0-0 with 28 knockouts, is looking to add another highlight to his already impressive reel.
'Tank' is coming off an eighth round KO win against Frank Martin. Roach (25-1-1), meanwhile, is set for the biggest test of his career. Roach beat Feargal McCroy with an impressive eighth round TKO in his last fight, managing three knockdowns during the contest.
Whenever Davis fights, fireworks can be expected. Roach, on the other hand, has the chance to make himself a superstar. Hence, there are a lot in stake for the contest.
Let's take a look at more details about the fight.
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach fight date
Date: March 1.
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach start time
Time: 8 PM ET.
How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach
TV/Stream: Prime PPV.
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach location
Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, United States.
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach fight card
WBA lightweight title fight: Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach
Super lightweight: Jose Valenzuela vs Gary Antuanne Russell
WBC super lightweight title fight: Alberto Puello vs Sandor Martin
Super welterweight: Yoenis Tellez vs Julian Williams
Middleweight: Jarrett Hurd vs Johan Gonzalez
Super featherweight: Geo Lopez vs Grimardi Machuca
Super welterweight: Cristian Cangelosi vs Jarrod Tennant
Super welterweight: Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs Florent Dervis
Welterweight: David Whitmire vs Angel Munoz
Super bantamweight: Alexis De la Cerda Landin vs Sharone Carter
Super middleweight: Nasheed H. Smith vs Tariq Green
Lightweight: Deric Davis vs Oscar Eduardo Gonzalez Jr
