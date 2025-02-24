Boxing

How To Watch Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach: Date, Start Time, Live Stream, Fight Card

Know more details about Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Gervonta Davis is set to take on Lamont Roach this weekend at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, United States. Davis, 30-0-0 with 28 knockouts, is looking to add another highlight to his already impressive reel.

'Tank' is coming off an eighth round KO win against Frank Martin. Roach (25-1-1), meanwhile, is set for the biggest test of his career. Roach beat Feargal McCroy with an impressive eighth round TKO in his last fight, managing three knockdowns during the contest.

Whenever Davis fights, fireworks can be expected. Roach, on the other hand, has the chance to make himself a superstar. Hence, there are a lot in stake for the contest.

Let's take a look at more details about the fight.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach fight date

Date: March 1.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach will take place on March 1.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach start time

Time: 8 PM ET.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach will start at 8 PM ET.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach

TV/Stream: Prime PPV.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach will be available on Prime PPV.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach location

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, United States.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach fight card

WBA lightweight title fight: Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach

Super lightweight: Jose Valenzuela vs Gary Antuanne Russell

WBC super lightweight title fight: Alberto Puello vs Sandor Martin

Super welterweight: Yoenis Tellez vs Julian Williams

Middleweight: Jarrett Hurd vs Johan Gonzalez

Super featherweight: Geo Lopez vs Grimardi Machuca

Super welterweight: Cristian Cangelosi vs Jarrod Tennant

Super welterweight: Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs Florent Dervis

Welterweight: David Whitmire vs Angel Munoz

Super bantamweight: Alexis De la Cerda Landin vs Sharone Carter

Super middleweight: Nasheed H. Smith vs Tariq Green

Lightweight: Deric Davis vs Oscar Eduardo Gonzalez Jr

