Edgar Berlanga Claps Back At Turki Alalshikh Ahead Of Hamzah Sheeraz Fight
Edgar Berlanga has full confidence in himself heading into July 12th, and he's making sure Turki Alalshikh knows that.
Berlanga responded to His Excellency, after Alalshikh posted on social media that he will be upset if Berlanga's opponent, Hamzah Sheeraz, loses in their bout. "The Chosen One" did not take too kindly, and clapped back on "X".
Alalshikh has made it clear that he has big plans for Sheeraz after the Berlanga fight, if he were to win. This is not the first time that His Excellency has tried to plan ahead. Leading up to the Ring Magazine's Time Square card, there were plans to set up the highly anticipated Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia rematch. However, those plans were spoiled by Rolly Romero, when he beat Garcia by unanimous decision on May 2nd.
Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) and Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) are set to fight on July 12th at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. The bout is at super-middleweight, and has major implications for the victor. Sheeraz is moving up from middleweight, while Berlanga has made his career at 168 lbs.
Berlanga is fighting for the second time this year, scoring a first round knockout against Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz on March 15th. Sheeraz is coming off a controversial split draw against WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames on February 22nd, with many critics giving Adames the fight.
The two have traded words in the buildup to this fight, with the best bits happening at their first press conference back in May.
Berlanga vs. Sheeraz will be at Louis Armstrong Stadium on July 12th. It will be streamed live on DAZN PPV.
The Latest Boxing News
Turki Alalshikh Planning Major Japan vs Mexico Card Headlined By Naoya Inoue [Details]
Boxing Chief Demands Imane Khelif Be Stripped Of Gold Medal For 'Abnormal' Test Results
Teddy Atlas Predicts Exact Round Deontay Wilder Knocks Out Tyrrell Herndon
Turki Alalshikh Makes His Opinion Of Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Extremely Clear