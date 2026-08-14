Edgar Berlanga Delivers Confident Hamzah Sheeraz Claim Despite KO Loss

Edgar Berlanga still believes that the worst loss of his career is "easy work."

Despite suffering a brutal fifth-round knockout loss to Hamzah Sheeraz in 2025, Berlanga still confidently views the matchup as a piece of cake. The 29-year-old firmly believes a rematch lies ahead, which he feels would give him the opportunity to show the world how much better he thinks he is than Sheeraz.

"I'mma say it like this and I'mma end it here: He's easy work," Berlanga said on 'Ring Champs with AK & Barak.' "When I get that rematch with him, I'm gonna beat him bad; I'mma stop him. I'mma stay quiet and let God do his work, but I promise in that rematch, I'mma beat him... That guy knows. Deep down in his heart, he knows what's up."

“I promise you, he’s easy work!” @EdgarBerlangaJr can’t wait to run it back with Sheeraz 🔁



brought to you by @gosportcoffee pic.twitter.com/gbmp5BZxbR — ALL THE SMOKE Boxing (@atsboxing) August 13, 2026

Although the official scorecards through five rounds were never publicly released, Berlanga was doing solid work early in the fight by closing the distance with his jab. Yet, the second he felt confident enough to go power-for-power with the 6-foot-3 slugger, he got floored twice in the fourth round before getting stopped in the fifth.

Sheeraz officially outlanded Berlanga 62-46, according to Compubox. Sheeraz landed 38 power punches to Berlanga's 20, and the effect of his shots was noticeably more damaging once they decided to bang it out.

Hamzah Sheeraz and Edgar Berlanga's contrasting career arcs

The victory earned Sheeraz a vacant WBO super middleweight title fight against Alem Begic in May, which he dominated to become a world champion. He has since defended the title once with a lackluster decision against Simon Zachenhuber in July.

WBO super middleweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz | IMAGO / PA Images

Berlanga took a year away from the ring following the knockout loss before signing with Zuffa Boxing in mid-2026. He made his promotional debut with a seventh-round TKO win over Steven Butler in a main event fight in New York City.

For Berlanga, the loss to Sheeraz was his second in a 12-month span. He suffered the first loss of his career to then-undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in a fight he still claims he entered compromised.

Berlanga remains a top-10-ranked contender in multiple organizational polls. He tops out at No. 7 in the WBA rankings and is No. 8 in the WBO and No. 11 in the WBC. He remains unranked by The Ring, the only poll that Zuffa Boxing acknowledges.

Considering both Sheeraz's and Berlanga's close ties to Ring Magazine and Turki Alalshikh, a rematch is certainly possible within the next few years. However, Berlanga might find it difficult to climb his way back into another world title fight with his current promotion.