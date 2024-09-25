Edgar Berlanga Sets Sights On Canelo Rematch After Munguia Showdown
By Miriam Onyango
Edgar Berlanga thinks he can go back in the ring with Canelo Alvarez in around nine months. He claims to have defeated Jaime Munguia, won a super middleweight belt, and then square off against Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) for the undisputed title. Because he believes that a fight involving Munguia will generate significant pay-per-view revenue, Berlanga has no interest in competing against Caleb Plant.
To secure a rematch with Canelo, Berlanga may need to accomplish more than only defeating Munguia and winning a belt. To get a rematch with Canelo, he might need to overcome Munguia as well as opponents like Caleb Plant, Diego Pacheco, and Osleys Inglesias. The way Berlanga is speaking, it sounds like he believes he can use this backdoor to face Canelo again, just as he did to earn the first title shot. Despite having a 22-0 career record, he never defeated a good opponent.
On September 14 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) was defeated by Canelo via unanimous decision after 12 rounds. The judges scored the bout 118-109, 117-110, and 118-109, therefore it wasn't particularly close.
“I know we can get that rematch in a year and a half, and I know for a fact that I can beat him for sure,” said Edgar Berlanga in media reports.
“This was my first world title fight. It was a unification. It could have been for undisputed. Right now, Caleb [Plant] is on the radar, but right now, I want Munguia. That fight with PPV numbers and the gate. He’s a big draw in Mexico. You saw me and Canelo. We just did history. Me and Munguia would do the same thing,” added Berlanga.
If Berlanga defeats Munguai and Canelo isn't impressed, then Berlanga might have to face Plant. Berlanga will have to battle Canelo in good opposition till he consents to fight him if he choose to ignore him.
Berlanga will have a very difficult opponent in Jaime Munguia since the latter is a more proficient offensive fighter than the former. Though Munguia is smaller than Berlanga, he has more talent and experience than the latter.