Erickson Lubin And Bakhram Murtazaliev Trade Fire On Social Media: "'Send The Contract’"
Former 154 pound world title challenger Erickson Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs) may have saved his fireworks for July 5. In a series of pointed social media posts, Lubin called out some of the biggest names in his division, making it clear that he's targeting a return to world title contention.
"The top gets crowded — let's make it happen, champ @VergilOrtiz," Lubin said in a post on the social media platform X. Ortiz Jr., an undefeated rising star, holds a record of 21-0 with 21 KOs.
Lubin also called out Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 15 KOs), the current IBF super welterweight champion, who responded quickly and aggressively:
"Send the contract, punching bag. Nobody wants to make this happen! And remember — every word you say comes with consequences. So think carefully before you speak."- @bakhram95
Lubin fired back with a verbal counterpunch of his own, signaling he's not afraid of the challenge.
I won the mandatory spot then you guys start talking about Josh Kelly like I won’t smoke both of you on the same night. There’s consequences for you making me wait so long like I didn’t earn this shit just wait til I get my hands on you 😤- @EricksonHammerL
The Florida-based southpaw has fought once since September 2023. On May 10, 2025, at the Silver Spurs Arena in Florida, Lubin scored an impressive 11th-round TKO over fellow southpaw Ardreal Holmes Jr. (15-1, 6 KOs).
Lubin is best known for his role in one of the most gruelling and memorable fights of the decade. On April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, he faced Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) and was stopped via TKO in what was widely regarded as an all-time great slugfest for the 154 pound division between two determined southpaws.
