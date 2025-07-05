Roy Jones Jr Breaks Down Manny Pacquiao’s Path To Victory Against Mario Barrios
46-year-old Manny Pacquiao makes his return to the ring against Mario Barrios on July 19. 'Pacman' is challenging for the WBC welterweight title. A former eight division world champion, the only in boxing history, Pacquiao is looking to achieve greatness yet again.
He is up against an opponent who is 16 years younger, 6.5" taller, and has a 4" reach advantage. On paper, it might look like a tough night for Pacquiao. However, those who have followed the Filipino's career know that Pacquiao can defy the odds under any circumstances.
It will be fascinating to see how Pacquiao performs at this age. While there are many naysayers about 'Pacman', Roy Jones Jr is backing the legend to get the job done and has laid out the exact pathway that could see Pacquiao to victory.
Jones Jr recently said:
You stay away from Barrios for the first six rounds and boxing smartly, he'll beat Barrios. He goes in there trying to trade with Barrios, Barrios will catch him.- Roy Jones Jr
When asked whether he has concerns about Pacquiao returning at this age, Roy Jones Jr said that he fought Mike Tyson at 54, albeit in an exhibition, but that he won't doubt anyone under that age.
Manny's a consummate professional. He knows how to handle himself, he knows what he's up against, he knows what he's challenging before going in there. He knows what Barrios is, he knows everything about Barrios.
He added that, "Manny's one of the top fighters to ever live for a reason. Manny's different than a lot of guys. Manny fought a lot of tough fighters in their prime. So Manny's a different type of guy."
Manny Pacquiao (63-8-2) managed 39 knockout wins in his career and always possessed knockout power inside the ring. As they say, power is the last thing that a fighter loses. Therefore, Pacquiao might still have the venom to stun his opponent.
As for Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs), it's an opportunity to get a win against an living legend.
The July 19 fight will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
