Errol Spence Jr Breaks Silence on Terence Crawford’s Retirement

The world of boxing is still reverberating from the sudden retirement of Terence Crawford. After his win over Canelo Alvarez and compiling a perfect 42-0 (31 KOs), “Bud” arguably held the top spot in the sport.

While pundits and fans alike were caught completely off guard by Crawford's decision, one of his familiar foes was not surprised.

Former welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr said he was not surprised to learn of Crawford's move to hang up his boxing gloves. “I wasn’t surprised,” Spence told FightHype. “He did everything you could do in the sport, so what’s left? He's got his health, he's got his kids and his family, he wants to be there for them.”

Spence went on to say that Crawford's retirement was something that many great fighters could never pull off. Remarkably, he left the sport at the top of his game and with his health intact.

Spence applauds Crawford's decision to retire

“Much respect to him for retiring while he’s on top,” Spence continued. “A lot of fighters wouldn’t do that.”

After being named Fighter of the Year by Ring Magazine, Crawford revealed the rationale behind his abrupt retirement. "A lot of people keep asking me why I retired,” said Crawford. "I've been doing this sport since I was seven years old. I retired at 38. Ask yourself: if you've been taking your body through hell for 30 years, would you retire? That's why I retired."

“There is nothing else left for me to accomplish in the sport of boxing,” he continued. “I gave my all to boxing, but I'm not going to give my health to boxing.”

Terence Crawford | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Crawford went on to say how he accomplished everything he set out to do in the sport.

“If I were to come back, who would I fight? I have nobody to fight and nothing to accomplish,” Crawford explained. “That would mean that I am just coming back for the sport and money. I never fought for money. I fought for legacy.”

“I'm taking the time to travel the world and spend time with my family. I'm not worried about anything right now. I said I was going to take a year off, just to do that, and then think about what to do next. But for now, I'm just relaxing.”

Spence set to return to the ring against Tim Tszyu

Errol Spence Jr | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As for Spence, the 35-year-old will return to the ring to face former WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu. The fight will mark Spence's 154-pound debut, which he has been teasing for years, and he will be 36 by the time of his next fight.

The bout is also Spence's first fight since his devastating loss to Crawford three years ago, the first loss of his career.

