Canelo Alvarez Reveals What Went Wrong Against Crawford and Calls for Rematch

Five months after suffering the third loss of his career, Canelo Alvarez believes he knows exactly what went wrong against Terence Crawford.

Alvarez will never get the chance to avenge the loss, but he believes he already knows what he would need to fix if he ever fights Crawford a second time. The 35-year-old said he "tried" to make the right moves against Crawford, but his body did not respond, which he attributed to leg cramps.

"I tried, but my body doesn't respond," Alvarez said, via Ring Magazine. "I had cramps in my legs, so it doesn't respond the way I really want. It is what it is. We learn from that. We learn from that and we move forward. I know what mistakes I made in the fight and in camp, too. That's what boxing is about. I don't think a winner means you need to win every time."

Alvarez has never been the biggest volume puncher, but he was uncharacteristically gun-shy as he failed to figure Crawford out. The Mexican was visibly frustrated midway through the fight and had nothing to disrupt Crawford's rhythm.

Alvarez out-landed Crawford in six of the 12 rounds, according to Compubox, but he never managed to hurt 'Bud,' despite the size advantage. By the end of the fight, Crawford landed 115 punches to Alvarez's 99, including 45 jabs to just 16 from Canelo.

Canelo Alvarez continues pushing for Terence Crawford rematch

Alvarez might believe he has the tools to beat Crawford in a rematch, but he will likely never find out. Crawford has since announced his retirement from boxing and vowed never to return, claiming that no amount of money could lure him back into the ring.

According to Alvarez, that takes away some of the "credit" of his impressive victory.

"I always give him all of his credit, but we need to run it back," Alvarez said. "After the fight, I said we need to run it back because I don't feel the way I really want. I need to make this fight happen again, and it's going to be different. I think for him to deserve all the credit, he needs to give me the rematch."

Alvarez has gone in the opposite direction, announcing his plan to return in September, though his opponent remains unknown. His return will headline the inaugural event of his own new promotion, Canelo Promotions.

