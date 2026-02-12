Ryan Garcia Reveals How a Fight Against Jake Paul Would Play Out

Ryan Garcia is set to return to action on February 21, when he takes on WBC World Welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

Garcia, 27, will be aiming to become a world champion for the first time against 'El Azteca', who is making the third defense of his title.

Last time out, Garcia suffered the second loss of his career, as he was on the losing side of a points decision against Rolly Romero. However, he remains one of the biggest names in the sport, with potential fights against Conor Benn, Devin Haney, and others down the line.

Another young boxing star who has garnered plenty of online attention in recent years is Jake Paul. Although Garcia was reportedly offered a fight with 'The Problem Child' in 2025, the bout never came to fruition. Now, 'King Ryan' has given his take on how a potential fight would go.

Ryan Garcia predicts how fight against Jake Paul would go

Jake Paul | Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix

Ahead of his fight with Barrios, Garcia was asked about a potential fight with Paul in the future when speaking to DAZN.

Although Garcia said that he ultimately didn't feel the fight would come to fruition, he gave a slightly surprising prediction on how a hypothetical fight would play out.

"I do not believe [Jake can last 12 rounds with me]. I think I would punish him. I'm giving him a lot of grace; I think seventh, eighth, ninth-round [stoppage]. But, hey, this man doesn't even need to box anymore." Ryan Garcia

Garcia added, "You've challenged Anthony Joshua, but there's nothing more to see. You've made a lot of money, so we will probably never see it."

We weren't expecting Ryan to answer like this when asked about a Jake Paul fight 😱



🎟️ Buy BARRIOS VS GARCIA HERE --> https://t.co/FoiaUucI53#TheRingHighStakes | Feb 21 | Live Exclusively on DAZN | @RingMagazine 🤳 pic.twitter.com/zq4OmOvzd3 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 11, 2026

In Paul's bout with the former unified heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, he suffered a sixth-round knockout defeat. The result would see the internet star suffer the first knockout loss of his career, as he fell to 12-2 in terms of his professional record.

As well as being on the losing side of the bout, Paul's step up in competition would also see him suffer a broken jaw, which required the fighter to have surgery.

The injuries sustained in the bout mean it is unlikely Paul will return to the ring soon. However, his manager, Nakisa Bidarian, has insisted that the fighter will continue his boxing career.

Although a fight between Paul and Garcia may happen down the line, it is unlikely that fans will see a potential bout in the near future.

