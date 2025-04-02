Claressa Shields Reveals Her Pick For Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch
The boxing world is still buzzing about the March 1 fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. for Davis' WBA lightweight title.
Since this title fight was controversial and the majority draw decision didn't produce a clear better fighter between these two, the boxing world is clamoring for a rematch. And all indications are that a Davis vs. Roach II fight will take place this summer, perhaps as early as June.
During a March 28 interview with Fight Hub TV, women's boxing pound-for-pound great Claressa Shields said, "I feel like Gervonta is a hell of a fighter, but I feel like he needs to get his mental together... I think he would be better, and even a better fighter, if he went and did therapy like ASAP. Because I can tell he's a little sad, little depressed."
Later on in that same interview, Shields conveyed why she believes Roach is destined to win this eventual rematch against Tank.
"I think Lamont Roach did a great job in that fight. I think if he would have been a little more aggressive we would've really won, like a unanimous decision. But he kept stepping off the gas," Shields said.
"Now that he knows we can take Tank's punch, I think Lamont will be even better in the rematch, because he's gonna take those punches, he's gonna give those punches back, and he's gonna step on the gas this fight.
"But right now, I think that Roach wins the rematch... only because I think Tank is so frustrated with other parts of his life that it's hard for him to use all of it inside the ring," Shields continued. She later added, "I guess I favor Lamont Roach in the rematch."
It sounds like Shields will be tuned in like the rest of the boxing world when this rematch occurs.
