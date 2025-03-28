Stephen A. Smith Apologizes To Lamont Roach After Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight
Sports media icon Stephen A. Smith has made several headlines within the boxing community in March.
One example of this is when LeBron James roasted him by reposting a video of Smith practicing his punching form on his Instagram, as a way to clap back at Smith for saying he would have punched him if LeBron had put his hands on him during their infamous courtside confrontation earlier this month.
Smith also discusses boxing on occasion during The Stephen A. Smith Show on ESPN. And earlier this month, he got honest about the controversial boxing match between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach.
"Here's the important point to mention: All of us got to stand down and give Lamont Roach an apology," Smith said after discussing the fight's majority draw decision, along with how Davis took a knee in the ninth round due to what he claimed was having hair grease in his eyes.
"I thought that brother was going to get beat down," Smith added of Roach. "Because I saw a dude that was a bantamweight champion, I said 'Why are you moving up to fight this guy? Why is Gervonta Davis taking this fight?' This guy is too small, what the **** is going on?... Why did you take that fight?' I didn't understand it.
"What I didn't know is that once Lamont Roach stepped into the ring, he would be the bigger fighter. What I didn't know is that once he was in the ring... he fought like the bigger fighter, because ladies and gentlemen from the opening bell, he walked right to Gervonta Davis and stayed in his face all night long," Smith continued.
"If he backed up, ladies and gentlemen, it was 5% of the time... Gervonta Davis caught him with some good shots. He took it and then gave it back," he added.
"This brother Lamont Roach can fight."
It sounds like Smith will be tuned in for the expected Davis vs. Roach rematch later this year.
