Evander Holyfield Weighs In: Tyson Vs. Toney Hypothetical Clash
Having faced both Mike Tyson and James Toney in the ring over his remarkable career, former four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield is familiar with the skills of both fighters. The encounters Holyfield had with these tough fighters give him a different viewpoint on how a fictitious Tyson and Toney contest could turn out.
Holyfield faced Tyson in two legendary battles in 1996 and 1997. Stopping Tyson in the eleventh round, Holyfield claimed the WBA Heavyweight World title and won their first fight. But in their second match Tyson was disqualified for biting Holyfield's ear, allowing Holyfield to keep his title in a way that has been ingrained in boxing history, their epic rematch became one of the most divisive events in the sport's annals.
James Toney returned into the heavyweight division following his victory against Vassiliy Jirov to capture the IBF Cruiserweight World Title in 2003. He quickly found himself against Holyfield. Holyfield, sometimes called as "The Real Deal," started the battle strong but Toney's relentless combinations started to wear him down. In the ninth round, Toney dropped Holyfield with a powerful body shot, which caused Holyfield's trainer, Don Turner, to throw in the towel, therefore declaring Toney as a winner.
For boxing fans, a hypothetical battle between Tyson and Toney presents a fascinating argument. Tyson with his raw force and aggressive style contrasts strongly with Toney's toughness and defensive ability. Although Toney has lost ten fights in his career, he was never stopped, a noteworthy fact given Tyson's reputation for knockouts.
When asked by ES News, Holyfield chose a winner in this fantasy fight without hesitation. “Of course, Mike would’ve killed him. Mike would’ve killed him. I’m telling you. When Mike realised that he can hit you, he’s gonna get you out of there. He might tap Mike or something, but I know when he hit me, and he had that power on the punch, Mike will clean you up.”
Retired as a three-weight world champion, James Toney had an outstanding career record of 77 wins in 92 bouts. Tyson became the youngest fighter to have ever win a heavyweight title while finishing his legendary career with 50 victories out of 58 contests. Tyson retired, but his November return to the ring against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has created a lot of interest in the boxing scene.
From Holyfield's perspective, Tyson's strength and aggression would eventually provide him the advantage over Toney, notwithstanding Toney's resilience and skill. Holyfield's insights offer an interesting viewpoint on what might have been had these two famous boxers actually squared off in the ring.