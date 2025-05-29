Exclusive: Brian Norman Jr. Looking For The KO Against Jin Sasaki On June 19th
The welterweight division in boxing is in a bit of a transitional period, with big names like Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. out of the division. But that doesn't mean there aren't boxers or world champions that are generating major buzz at 147 lbs.
Brian Norman Jr. was elevated to WBO welterweight champion on August 12th, 2024, after Crawford vacated his belt to stay at junior-middleweight. Now, he's looking to make his second defense of his title and do it the only way he knows how: going into enemy territory.
Norman Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) is set to fight rising contender Jin Sasaki on June 19th in the challenger's home country of Japan. This fight will be at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo. It will be the first time in his pro career that the WBO champion will be fighting in the "Land of the Rising Sun", and it's an opportunity that he's very excited about.
"I think I'm gonna love it though. A whole lot more vulgar over here on this side (United States). But over there it's real cool, they're real deal clapping or whatever, then it just stops mid fight. It going to be an experience.- Norman Jr. told KO on SI
This will be Norman Jr.'s second fight of 2025, last stopping Derrieck Cuevas in the third round on March 29th. Three months later, he will stepping in the ring against a tough challenger, who likes to bite down and go blow-for-blow just like he does.
Like the champion, Sasaki (19-1-1, 17 KOs) likes to go for the finish early, with 15 of of his 17 stoppages happening between the first and fifth round. It will be a matchup between two of the hardest hitters at 147 lbs and Norman Jr. understands that, saying that he knows that Sasaki will go for broke and bring the best version of himself.
Going into an opponent's backyard is something "The Assassin" is familiar with. On May 18th, 2024, he knocked out top contender Giovanni Santillan in front of his hometown in San Diego, California. In that fight he gave Santillan (34-1, 18 KOs) his first pro loss and captured the interim WBO title.
But being in uncharted territory started early in his career, with the 13 of his first 15 fights happening in Mexico. It's an experience that Norman Jr. said has helped in the preparation for his upcoming fight against Sasaki.
"When I was first going to Mexico I was a little iffy, I was a little uncomfortable. But close to the end, it wasn't nothing. It was just like I was back at home. No matter what, when I step into the ring, I'm at home.- Norman Jr. told KO on SI
While going into enemy territory is something normal for the 24-year-old, adjusting to the environment and culture plays a factor. The plane ride from Atlanta, Georgia to Tokyo, Japan is not a walk in the park, and neither is adjusting to the time zone difference.
This is something Norman Jr. mentioned, saying that he's learning from other's past mistakes. He mentioned Stephen Fulton, who traveled to Japan on fight week for his bout against Naoya Inoue. In that fight, Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) suffered his first pro loss and cited travel as a big regret. Norman Jr. said that he's looking to get to Japan two weeks before the bout, so that way he can get adjusted to the time zone change, food and culture.
"The Assassin" wants to stay active, prove that he's the best welterweight and live up to his moniker. He wants everyone to be prepared for June 19th, because he is looking to put on a show for the boxing fans.
"You see what Jin is bringing, you see what I'm bringing, only one thing can happen which is a KO. So please bring out the pillows, bring out the pacifiers, cause somebody gonna get put to sleep."- Norman Jr. told KO on SI
Norman-Sasaki is expected to be streamed on ESPN+ as part of its expiring deal with Top Rank Boxing, Norman's promoter.
The Latest Boxing News
Teofimo Lopez Drops Bombshell Firing Claim, Feuds With Turki Alalshikh On Social Media
Moses Itauma Set To Return On Usyk-Dubois II Undercard, Rules Out Two Opponents
Yoshiki Takei Makes Quick Work Of Challenger, Retains WBO Bantamweight Title
Eduardo Nunez Dominates Masanori Rikishi, Wins Vacant IBF Jr. Lightweight Title