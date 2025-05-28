Eduardo Nunez Dominates Masanori Rikishi, Wins Vacant IBF Jr. Lightweight Title
The boxing world took notice of Eduardo Nunez Wednesday morning in the "Land of the Rising Sun."
The 27-year-old went into enemy territory and beat Masanori Rikiishi by unanimous decision to win the vacant IBF junior lightweight champion.
The judges scorecards read 115-113, 116-112, 117-111. The fight was streamed live on DAZN, and was part of a doubleheader along with Yoshiki Takei vs. Yuttapong Tongdee for the WBO bantamweight title.
The bout took place at the Yokohama Buntai in Yokohoma, Japan. The fight also crowned the four champion at 130 lbs, after the former champion Anthony Cacace vacated the belt to pursue more lucrative fights.
From the first bell, it was a test of toughness and will for both boxers. The fight was fought on the inside, with Nunez (28-1, 27 KOs) pushing the pace and Rikiishi (16-2, 11 KOs) targeting the body. Through the first half, it was neck-and-neck, but as the rounds went on, the direction of the fight started to steer one way.
Through the second half of the fight, Nunez began to overwhelm Rikiishi with pressure. "Sugar" Nunez stalked his opponent and used his brute strength to manhandle positioning on the inside while also punishing Rikiishi with his sheer power.
Rikiishi did his best to trade with him, but with the 30-year-old constantly on the backfoot, it was going to be difficult land significant combinations that could earn Nunez's respect. Rikiishi was doing well defensively counterpunching and landing short hooks, but Nunez responded well moving his head off the center line.
In the end, the more punches Nunez landed, the more momentum it seemed to give him towards the end of the fight. "Sugar's" relentless work up close took a toll on the home country challenger and sealed the fight.
Nunez is now the fourth champion in the junior lightweight division. O'Shaquie Foster holds the WBC title, Lamont Roach is the WBA champion and Emanuel Navarrete is the WBO champion. With the division so open, there's not a clear cut top 130 lbs boxer.
With this win, Nunez puts himself in position for some possible unification fights. And with this impressive performance in Japan, it's not hard to argue that he could already be the best in the division.
