Teofimo Lopez Drops Bombshell Firing Claim, Feuds With Turki Alalshikh On Social Media
They say don't bite the hand that feeds you, and it seems like Teofimo Lopez has been doing that on several occasions.
Lopez is one of the most outspoken figures in boxing today, and he just found out the hard way what happens when you double cross the boss.
In a now deleted post on "X", the current WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight champion said that he'd been fired by Turki Alalshikh, suggesting the end of their partnership. If that wasn't bad enough, he went on to call His Excellency a "DICKtator" in a separate post.
Alalshikh did not take kindly to the comments, responding back to Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs).
"Maturity is to realize, most things don't deserve a reaction."- Turki Alalshikh
He hasn't made a statement about what caused the demise of the working relationship.
Lopez was recently pushing hard for a big fight against Jaron "Boots" Ennis this summer, and was hoping that His Excellency could make that fight happen for a big price tag. However, that opportunity could have slipped away quickly, just like that Riyadh Season fight purse.
The 27-year-old has responded like he usually would, blunt and with a sense of humor.
Time will tell what happens to "The Takeover", but one thing is for certain and that's that you don't want to go against the status quo of boxing. With his comments, it may be more difficult to make those big fights, unless he makes amends with the Saudis.
