Exclusive First Look at Floyd Mayweather’s ‘Everybody Hates’ Episode on VICE TV

In a career spanning three decades, Floyd Mayweather Jr. remains a main topic of conversation in boxing. The four-division champion captivates audiences with his flashy style and smooth defense, and showcases his unique approach to life.

With a 50-0 record, the 49-year-old Mayweather started in the sport at the knee of greatness. His father, Floyd Sr., trained him during Mayweather's formative years, while his uncle Roger won two world championships during his career.

Mayweather's life, both inside and outside the ring, has become a point of focus. From becoming a pay-per-view legend to outside-the-ring controversies, the former champion stays firmly entrenched in the headlines.

Now, a new episode of VICE TV's Everybody Hates docuseries examines Mayweather from multiple perspectives, including his rise as a boxer, his championship status, and his legal issues.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

First look at Floyd Mayweather's 'Everybody Hates' episode

Mayweather, aside from his Olympic silver medal, a sterling record, and millions in the bank, has always elicited opinions. In the VICE TV docuseries "Everybody Hates," the lives of polarizing athletes come into focus.

On November 10, Mayweather joins Jake Paul, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, and WNBA star Caitlin Clark as subjects on the series, giving fans the opportunity to view the boxing legend through various lenses, and KO On SI has the exclusive first look below.

Through a mix of fight footage and interviews with media and fellow fighters, Mayweather's achievements are examined. The conversation explores the defining aspect of Mayweather's skill set: his defense.

Utilizing the Michigan defense, a technique that involves rolling the shoulder to evade significant contact, Mayweather takes pride in his ability to make opponents miss while simultaneously scoring points through counterattacks and flurries. Despite winning 27 of his fights by knockout, he prefers to build an insurmountable point lead.

The episode also delves into the darker side of Mayweather. The experts don't just allude to the myriad issues; they also explore how the sport of boxing views not just Mayweather, but fights as a whole. Viewers will need to navigate the show and form their own conclusion.

Floyd Mayweather | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Mayweather remains an active fighter in some respects, despite retiring in 2017. In recent months, the fighter has mentioned renewing hostilities with Manny Pacquiao, has reportedly held discussions with Ryan Garcia over a potential match, and just this week announced his next fight against Matty 'The Jedi' Floyd.

Until then, viewers can tune in to "Everybody Hates: Floyd Mayweather" on Tuesday, November 10, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Vice TV.