Jake Paul Announces Ring Return Date and Location

Like it or not, Jake Paul has become an influential figure in the world of boxing, both as a fighter and a promoter.

Through his company, Most Valuable Promotions, Paul has transformed the promotional landscape by shining a well-deserved spotlight on women's boxing. Granted, Paul's fights are known for exhibition, circus-like bouts, but their impact cannot be denied.

Boxing fans last saw Paul in a brutal fight against Anthony Joshua, where his jaw was significantly damaged. For six rounds, Joshua toyed with Paul, battering him but not enough to end the fight. The beating ended in the sixth, with Paul suffering extensive damage before that.

Paul ended up with multiple jaw fractures, which needed extensive surgery to repair. Plus, you'd have to figure that type of beating could have unseen long-term effects. Yet Paul's return announcement shouldn't come as a shock.

Jake Paul at the press conference before fighting Anthony Joshua on December 16, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Jake Paul announces boxing return

In a press release, Paul announced that he will return to the ring as an active competitor on Christmas Eve, December 24th. The fight will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. While an opponent hasn't been named, the timeline does start a clock for Paul.

"All I want for Christmas Eve is boxing in Dubai," Paul began.

"I've spent years proving people wrong, taking risks, and pushing myself against opponents nobody thought I'd face. Nothing that's happened has changed my belief in myself or what I'm working toward. I'm hungrier than ever, and on Thursday, December 24, I'm returning to the ring in Dubai to start the next chapter of my journey."

All I want for Christmas Eve is boxing in Dubai.



I've spent years proving people wrong, taking risks, and pushing myself against opponents nobody thought I'd face. Nothing that's happened has changed my belief in myself or what I'm working toward. I'm hungrier than ever, and on… pic.twitter.com/a4jWmDpbAz — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 29, 2026

The question many are asking: Can his surgically repaired jaw withstand the pressure of taking punches? While it may include metal plating for structural integrity, how does that affect its ability to absorb damage? Moreover, head movement, which was never a Paul strength, could be affected.

Dubai takes center stage

Despite not possessing a strong boxing history, the Middle East continues to gain a reputation for holding big fights. Normally, that would just center around the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through figures like Turki Alalshikh, the country gained a strong following in the boxing world due to the lucrative opportunities.

Now, Paul hopes to expand that thought by partnering with Dubai Sports Council to make the fight happen. Yet an element of danger exists. Currently, the United States and Iran continue to engage in a conflict that has endangered citizens throughout the Middle East. Unrepentant, Paul lauded Dubai, extolling its virtues.

"Dubai is a city that thinks big, breaks boundaries, and doesn't believe in limits. That's exactly the kind of place I want to make my comeback. We've got plenty of names on the list; let’s see who signs the contract. Merry Christmas, Dubai. Santa Paul is coming to town, and somebody's getting knocked out, "

Downtown Dubai | IMAGO / Aviation-Stock

And Paul isn't the only fighter eyeing Dubai as his fight location.

Paul's opponent TBD

Credit Paul for challenging Joshua. It was the toughest and most brutal fight of his career. Now, who will be the opponent? Paul can choose an easy route: a former MMA champion, an aged-out boxer, or a celebrity.

However, he could line up a worthy opponent, maybe someone not in Joshua's class, but someone who could still make for a tough fight. With less than two months left, Paul will have the choice of being taken seriously as a boxer or being roundly mocked for scheduling a walkover. Either way, he's back.