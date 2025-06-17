Fan Favorite Urged To Take Canelo Alvarez Fight After Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez's next fight on September 13th against Terence Crawford is one of the biggest of his career.
Over the years, he's faced off against many legends including Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, Gennadiy Golovkin, Floyd Mayweather, and more. And the Crawford fight ranks high in the list of his top bouts.
Alvarez is often considered the face of boxing and fighting him secures a substantial pay-day. Hence, he's a sought after man regardless of the outcome of the Crawford fight. And now another fan favorite has been urged to take on the undisputed super middleweight champion after the Crawford bout.
That fighter is Chris Eubank Jr, who is coming off a win against Conor Benn in a grudge match. The two British boxers put on a show for the fans during their April clash. Eubank Jr's cousin, Harlem Eubank, has now said that he believes snubbing a Benn rematch in favor of a Canelo fight is the smarter decision for Eubank Jr.
Harlem Eubank told BBC Sport:
Chris is 35 now and I'd like to see him take the Canelo fight and sail into the sunset. It's hard, because all the big opportunities come near the end of a career and there's always a fishhook dangling to keep you there, but I'd rather see him take the biggest fight in the sport and bow out.
Chris Eubank Jr's manager, Elliott Amaoakoh, has previously claimed that a Canelo Alvarez fight is a strong possibility if the Mexican gets through Terence Crawford. He told talkSPORT:
Hopefully Canelo gets through Terence Crawford, we get through Conor Benn and then they'll do it next. So that's the negotiations that's going on right now. Turki promised it to us. If Chris Eubank Jr comes through that, Eubank Jr-Canelo, here we go. That's what we want, we get through Conor Benn and then we want Canelo.
