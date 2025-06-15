Jermall Charlo Switches Stance About Potential Canelo Alvarez Fight
It's no surprise that just about every boxer in or around Canelo Alvarez's weight class wants to fight him, especially given how much money that can be made from this high-profile bout. And since many believe that Canelo is now past his prime, fighters believe there's no better time than right now to face him.
While undefeated fighter Jermall Charlo has never faced Canelo, his twin brother Jermell fought against him in September 2023, in a fight that Canelo won by unanimous decision. Given that Jermell was surely a key part of his brother's training camp, he must have spent a lot of time studying Canelo. And he has also been trying to secure a fight against him for a few years to this point.
That's why it was interesting to hear Charlo change his stance on potentially fighting Canelo, which was included in a June 15 article from Ring Magazine.
“Look, I'm not trippin' on the Canelo fight. If it happens, it happens, if it don't, it don't,” Charlo said. “At 168, I wanna become a world champion at 168 for myself, my legacy, my kids. Other than that, I'm just lettin' it flow. I just wanna be great and, you know, go down in history as one of the greats that ever did it.”
It's interesting to hear Charlo speaking about the Alvarez fight in this way, if only because he has been adamant about wanting to fight him in the past. However, given that this strategy clearly hasn't worked out to this point, perhaps Charlo has decided to switch his strategy up to see if it will allow him to fight the Mexican superstar.
