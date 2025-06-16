Eddie Hearn Says Terence Crawford Has an Even Better Opponent Than Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is official for September 13 for the undisputed super middleweight title. It's a battle for the ages between two top pound-for-pound superstars in the world.
Not many fighters have accomplished what Canelo and Crawford have. They are both four division world champions and 'Bud' was undisputed in two different weight classes. Canelo, meanwhile, is a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion.
Eddie Hearn, however, thinks thinks there's one opponent for Terence Crawford who could make an even bigger fight. While he acknowledges the magnitude of Canelo vs Crawford, he thinks Jaron Ennis fighting 'Bud' would be even better.
Hearn recently discussed what's next for 'Boots' as he moves up to 154 lbs. The Matchroom Boxing head thinks Ennis will show his full arsenal in a higher weight class and also predicted 'Boots' to move up to 160 lbs later in his career. Speaking in a recent media scrum, he also reveals how Ennis wants to fight Crawford,
The fight that 'Boots' really wants is Terence Crawford. And for me, that is [amazing]. I think Canelo Crawford is a great fight. But 'Boots' Crawford, that's an unbelievable fight.
When asked whether he actually sees that fight happening, Hearn said:
Probably not. Because, Crawford is what, 38? 37? I think win or lose [he retires after Canelo], who knows?
Jaron Ennis is coming off a sixth-round stoppage win over Eimantas Stanionis. He is now moving up to 154 lbs, where 'Boots' could potentially face the likes of Sebastian Fundora, Tim Tszyu, Vergil Ortiz Jr, and more. Ennis is currently 34-0-0 with 30 knockout wins under his belt.
The Latest Boxing News:
Sergio Mora Makes Bold Canelo vs Crawford Prediction: ‘He’s Just a Mean Dude'
Eddie Hearn Reveals Shakur Stevenson ‘Humble’ On Gervonta Davis Fight
Fans React As Richardson Hitchins Issues X-Rated Devin Haney Callout After Stopping Kambosos
Gervonta Davis And Lamont Roach Exchange Bitter Trash Talk Before Bad Blood Rematch