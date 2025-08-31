Fans Give Clear Darren Till vs Jake Paul Verdict Following Luke Rockhold KO At Misfits 22
Fans are campaigning for a Darren Till vs Jake Paul fight following the former UFC superstar's devastating KO win against Luke Rockhold at Misfits 22. Till flatlined Rockhold in the third of their six round main event.
It was a hammering left hand from 'The Gorilla' that left Rockhold unconscious. Till keeps racking up impressive wins inside the ring and there have been calls of him facing off against the likes of KSI or Paul.
While Till called out compatriot Carl Froch after his win, fans want to see him take on 'The Problem Child' and netizens have given a clear verdict on who would win in a potential showdown.
Fans pick sides in potential Darren Till vs Jake Paul fight
While fans are divided in their opinions, most are siding with Till to get the job done against Paul, should they square off inside the squared circle.
@VasBroughtToX: "Darren. He’s not retired like the rest of Jake’s."
@lagent213: "Book it. Till by KO by R3."
@Crypple_34: "I hope he drops Paul first round."
@Marc_Rebottini: "Till sleeps him."
@mmabxng: "Won’t happen, Till ain’t 50+ or 100lbs lighter."
Darren Till has no doubt about who'd win Jake Paul vs KSI
Jake Paul is fighting Gervonta 'Tank' Davis next. Another fight that has been tipped for Paul for a while is against fellow influencer KSI. But Till has no doubt who wins if they fought, with the former UFC champion telling The Mirror that Paul would beat KSI.
"I think Jake Paul would beat KSI, honestly. I like KSI, got a lot of time from him. Obviously, we're in the same [division] he's one of the promoters on Misfits and stuff like that." He added, "I can't really say a bad word about him, because we've never crossed wires. Obviously, I'd call him out and stuff, but this is fighting and I think Jake Paul would beat KSI."
