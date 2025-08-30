Teddy Atlas Notes ‘What If’ Shock Factor Behind Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Interest
Many so-called experts have been critical of the Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis exhibition bout, set to take place on Netflix on November 14. The size difference between the two opponents is staggering as Paul is 8" taller and more than 60 lbs heavier than 'Tank' Davis.
Paul's choice of opponents remains under the spotlight as he has mostly fought past-thier-prime MMA fighters and a 58-year-old Mike Tyson inside the ring. While he gained some props for beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in his last fight, 'The Problem Child's is now taking on 'Tank', who is the WBA lightweight champion.
Teddy Atlas is intrigued by the fight and has pointed out the one key hypothetical situation that makes him invested in Paul vs Davis.
Teddy Atlas' Jake Paul vs Tank Davis intrigue
Davis is one of the most prominent knockout artists in boxing, with his 30-0-1 record consisting of 28 KO wins. Atlas is keen to see what happens if a puncher like 'Tank' lands flush on Paul, who is the much bigger fighter. He said:
"What if Tank Davis, who can punch, who is a hell of a fighter, who is a top 10 pound-for-pound fighter, what if, he lands a punch on this bigger guy's chin, who is not a professional fighter, what happens? That's what would sell it."- Teddy Atlas
"He [Davis] can punch and he's fighting a guy who is not a top pro fighter," added Atlas. "What if he lands on the chin? That's what will wind up selling it," He continued.
Atlas noted Mayweather's performance against Logan Paul, claiming Davis could pehaps do something similar.
"What if he makes him miss and he counters him? What if he jumps in the air and he hits him? Jake Paul's brother fought Mayweather, and I am not saying I liked that either. First of all, Mayweather was past his prime, he was already retired, he was older, but he's still the great Mayweather. And Mayweather was fighting a guy with 50 or 60 lbs difference."
Atlas, like most fans, would have preferred to see Davis rematch against Lamont Roach or take on Shakur Stevenson. However, he doesn't think it's the end of Davis' career. Atlas reckons 'Tank' won't put on any extra weight to fight Paul and would approach the bout in his natural shape, meaning his future will lie at lightweight.
