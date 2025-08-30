Fans All Say the Same Thing After Tony Ferguson Knocks Out Salt Papi at Misfits 22
Tony Ferguson is back in the win column as he knocked out Salt Papi in the Misfits 22 co-main event. A bonafide UFC legend, Ferguson's run in MMA ended in agony as the former UFC interim lightweight champion suffered eight straight defeats.
Once considered among the greatest fighters in the world, Ferguson's downfall with age was saddening to see. However, he proved at Misfits 22 that a non-elite level fighter can't hang in with him, regardless of the combat discipline.
Ferguson pressured Salt Papi since the opening bell of the fight. While he ate some good shots, the pressure turned out too much for Salt Papi to handle, who crumbled after eating a solid straight right in the third round. A barrage of onslaught followed before the referee jumped in. 'El Cucuy' is now once again in the win column.
Fans react to Tony Ferguson's finish against Salt Papi
Fans, however, are not entirely happy with the manner the fight was stopped. A handful of them are pointing to an early stoppage.
@ambermcstravick: "Get rid of that ref tf."
@atlasaheel: "Horrible stoppage."
@DanThibo: "Where are you guys getting the refs horrible all night."
@WiloDouzinhooe claimed, "What a bad stoppage."
@DannyTeeDeePee wrote, "That ref had some money on that fight clearly."
@LynTheSpursy: "disgusting stoppage , NC that fight now and fire any refs tonight into the sun - they have been dreadful."
@dantezupp: "horrible stoppage once again on misfits but YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS LFG."
Tony Ferguson wanted the opportunity to showcase his boxing skills
Ferguson was once one of the best MMA fighters in the world. He is well past his best, as the latter stages of his UFC career proved. 'El Cucuy', though, was highly motivated to lace up the boxing gloves. Speaking ahead of the fight, Ferguson said:
"This is an opportunity for me to go out there, demonstrate what the f*ck I know. Because I have put more time in a boxing ring than I have in an octagon. Any time, I’ve ever prepared for a fight in the octagon, I was always in a boxing ring. Never in a cage. The only time I found myself in a cage was during fight night. That’s how weird that shit was, right?"
It's worth keeping an eye on whether Ferguson decides to continue his career in the ring or call time after the win.
The Latest Boxing News:
Terence Crawford Sends Blunt Message On Physical Appearance Ahead Of Canelo Alvarez Fight
Teddy Atlas Notes ‘What If’ Shock Factor Behind Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Interest
Mike Tyson Predicts "Tricky" Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Winner