Filip Hrgovic Breaks Down Moses Itauma's Loss and Future Potential

Filip Hrgovic is the IBF heavyweight champion after a comeback knockout win over Moses Itauma, but he knows the road for the young fighter isn't over. The new champion still believes that the 21-year-old dominated the fight.

Hrgovic's biggest weapon was never throwing a punch or moving his feet, though.

He exercised immense patience to outlast the prospect and weather the storm. Yet he also believes that Itauma's best days are ahead of him and that his path to a championship will not be as arduous.

In the midst of charting his own championship course, the belt holder took a moment to acknowledge his last opponent.

London Promoter Frank Warren with Moses Itauma and Mariusz Wach on July 24, 2024. | IMAGO / PA Images

Hrgovic praises Moses Itauma

In their fight, Itauma looked primed to claim a world championship. The 34-year-old Hrgovic is older, slower, and looks like the perfect opponent. However, the former Olympian's toughness and determination opened the door. With his title victory in the rearview, Hrgovoic spoke to the media and lavished praise upon Itauma's future.

"I have never been in a ring with such a fast guy and talented kid. You have some fast guys, but they're small heavyweights. They're fast because they're small, because they maybe came from cruiserweight or something, so you can handle them with your power. But this kid is fast and also big. He’s got great IQ and great talent. So if he recovers from this loss mentally, I think it's hard that anyone else will beat him ever, ever again.”

Rarely do you see the amount of candor and honesty after such a tough battle. Hrgovic is a gritty, battle-worn fighter who understands that the grind of heavyweight boxing can also take a toll on more than just the physical.

WHAT A COMEBACK 😱



Filip Hrgovic stops Moses Itauma in the 9th round to become heavyweight world champion!



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Until the loss, Itauma breezed through his opponents, winning in definitive fashion and leaving nothing in doubt. That early success becomes a double-edged sword. When a fighter eventually loses, the mental side of recovery matters.

While a loss can harden resolve, others wilt and cannot handle the lingering feelings that accompany it. Hrgovic provided insight into what recovering from embarrassing losses can look like.

“It was a big shock for him and a big humiliation, so maybe it's the end of his career if he's not mentally tough. A lot of people after that kind of loss never come back. So it will be a hard journey for him. But if he is able to recover and maintain his confidence, I believe that the experience he gained from this fight could ultimately make him unbeatable."

Moses Itauma | IMAGO / PA Images

At 21 and with a world title fight under his belt, Itauma faces an early crossroads. On one hand, he can let the fight define him, lament the loss, and let it dictate who he is. In contrast, if he shows the ability to push through, the loss could push him to change his approach, work on his weaknesses, and emerge better than ever. The choice remains his.