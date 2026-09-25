Filip Hrgovic Open to Blockbuster Fight on Fury vs Joshua Undercard

With a thrilling stoppage victory to win the IBF heavyweight title, Filip Hrgovic steers his focus to new challenges.

The former Olympian rose to the fourth spot in The Ring's heavyweight divisional rankings. His statement caught the eye of boxing financier Turki Alalshikh, who listed it among the seven fights he wants to see. Instead of remaining passive and resting on his achievements. Hrgovic wants to start lining up contenders.

Frank Sanchez is the IBF mandatory challenger and plays a role in decision-making. Sanchez accepted step-aside money to facilitate Hrgovic's fight with Itauma. Hrgovic now appears to want a unification of the major world titles. However, taking a lucrative bout against another fighter could reel in a massive payday and attention.

Filip Hrgovic | IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Earlier this summer, kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven opened eyes by nearly defeating Oleksandr Usyk in a controversial bout. Although he emerged from the fight with a loss, the way he pushed Usyk to the limit earned him both applause and perhaps future fights. A potential title fight between Hrgovic and Verhoeven could generate even greater interest in the Croatian champion's reign.

Will Sanchez step aside again?

Sanchez took a hefty payout to allow for the Hrgovic vs Itauma fight to happen. Now, would he be willing to repeat history? With Alalshikh's interest piqued, his substantial bankroll could further enrich Sanchez. Granted, to step aside once again, his camp will need the offer to be significantly higher than the Itauma fight.

Hrgovic addressed the potentially thorny issue when speaking to the media.

“He’s mandatory but if he needs to make another step aside, if financially we agreed, I think we are open to do whatever we want. We will see, at this moment we don’t know. My ultimate goal is to unify.”

WHAT. A. SHOT. 💥



A brutal KO from Frank Sanchez 🤯



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | Live NOW on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ow0sWwg0UU — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Verhoeven has two professional fights and lost both. However, against Usyk, he showed enough savvy, timing, and guile to be competitive and nearly defeat the Hall of Fame fighter. In itself, that should be enough.

Usyk, on paper and in reality, is the far better fighter than Hrgovic. Yet, is that enough to make the fight interesting?

Remember, Hrgovic needed to make an epic comeback to get to that fateful ninth round, by which point Itauma was so gassed that he became a stationary target. There is no guarantee Verhoeven will do the same. In fact, he looked to pace himself against Usyk, and that ended up much better than anyone thought.

Highlights of Oleksandr Usyk's victory over Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza 🎞️



Glory in Giza on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/D2KGDQXwI0 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 24, 2026

Hrgovic vs Verhoeven on Fury vs Joshua undercard?

While heavyweight champions defending their titles usually command main event status, placing Hrgovic and Verhoeven second-to-last could benefit both the card and the fighters. That said, there is talk that Manny Pacquiao vs. Shakur Stevenson might secure that spot as co-main event.

The IBF champion weighed in with his thoughts. “I don’t know, maybe I’ll fight on the undercard. There were some rumors that Turki wants me to fight this guy Rico Verhoeven on that undercard. I heard some rumors about that so maybe I’ll fight on the undercard. Of course I’d like that, I’m in if we can make a good deal.

The large audience will remember not only the main event, which will now be for the WBA title, but also the winner of the IBF title fight, which significantly contributes to future earning potential.

With step-aside money almost guaranteed, Verhoeven could position himself to challenge the new champion.