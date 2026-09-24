Manny Pacquiao and Shakur Stevenson Reportedly in Talks to Co-Main Event Massive Card

With the calendar turning to autumn, the fight landscape is heating up. As promoters and champions seek to make a lasting impression before the year ends, we can expect fight announcements to come at an accelerated pace.

For Shakur Stevenson, who hasn't fought since January, getting back into the ring would work wonders. It will give him a chance to silence critics who believe his cautious fight selection is actually another way of saying that he's ducking opponents, choosing to verbally spar instead. The undefeated Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs) dominated Teofimo Lopez last January to win the WBO junior welterweight title.

Manny Pacquiao drew with Mario Barrios last November. The 47-year-old legend, through his interviews amid speculation, will be stepping between the ropes again. This time, Stevenson and his 140-pound title appear to be next on his radar.

Manny Pacquiao | IMAGO / Action Plus

With a legendary fighter and the current undefeated champion presumably facing each other, the venue and card need to be substantial.

Enter Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua.

Pacquiao vs Stevenson to co-main event Fury vs Joshua?

According to Lance Pugmire, the two standouts are currently in negotiations to be the co-main event of the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua card on December 11 in Cardiff. In front of an estimated 80,000 people, the world could also see Stevenson try to add a legendary name to his resume.

At the same time, Pacquiao hopes to stall the hands of time and stage a remarkable upset. Streaming giant Netflix will carry that fight, meaning the proposed bout will be seen by a global audience with lucrative paydays for all involved.

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

While Pacquiao remains a name that garners attention, several issues have surfaced. First, he hasn't won a fight in seven years, dating back to a 2019 unanimous decision win over Keith Thurman for the WBA (Super) Welterweight title.

Next, with only two fights since, how much will ring rust and diminishing skills play a role for him? Pacquiao gained notoriety for a relentless style.

Can he keep up that pace against a much younger fighter who can glide through defensive movements and counterpunch? Most importantly, Stevenson competes primarily at 140, a weight Pacquiao has not fought at since 2009, when he knocked out Ricky Hatton. How would a catchweight fight feel to promoters and fans?

Rumors are circulating about Shakur Stevenson fighting Manny Pacquio 👀



Teofimo gives Pacman a chance of competing in that matchup. #HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/zTXJoGhgQI — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) August 26, 2026

If this fight ends up as the co-main event in Cardiff, it would be the marriage of two very different but important boxing markets. The British boxing fanbase is vocal and dedicated, and has eagerly anticipated the Fury vs. Joshua card to take place in or near their country.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao will introduce the vast and growing Asian boxing market into the mix. Arguably the most beloved fighter in the continent's boxing history, he will bring in numbers. Remember, Alalshikh wants to expand deeper into the market, and earlier this year, Fury fought in Thailand.

Tyson Fury just made Mariusz Wach quit on the stool after 7 rounds in Thailand 👀 pic.twitter.com/ccS8LXQY5k — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 24, 2026

If promoters can bring Pacquiao and Stevenson to the card, it will turn it — on the basis of star power alone — into one of the most memorable nights in recent boxing history.