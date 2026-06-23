Filip Hrgovic Sends Defiant Message Ahead of Moses Itauma Clash

Fight promotion is not limited to those who handle the official public relations for the bout. As a result, fighters need to act as their own promoters, attempting to generate interest in their fights.

Boxing may be one of the last word-of-mouth sports in modern society, but buildup drama and quotables can lead to attendance spikes and streams. When a fight is used as a showcase for one boxer, the other tends to want to grab a sliver of the spotlight for themselves.

The boxing world has become enamored with 21-year-old heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma (14-0, 12 KO). Standing on the other side of the ring is veteran Filip Hrgovic (20-1, 15 KO). Hrgovic, a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist at super heavyweight, sees the opportunity as a chance to make waves.

At Monday's press conference, Hrgovic spoke.

Hrgovic warns Itauma

IMAGO / PA Images

"I know why I have been invited here. I have been invited to lose. I understand. [Promoter] Frank Warren is not going to make as much money from me [as he stands to make with Itauma]. My job is to stop him from reaching the promised land, from becoming champion, and to be the next star."

In the midst of the commentary, the 34-year-old praised the young knockout artist but delivered a stern warning ahead of their August 29 clash.

"He has all the attributes; he has had the promotion since the beginning of his career. Everyone is predicting that he's the next big star. I am here to stop him. I will prove I am too tough, too experienced, and too strong.... A lot of guys write me off... But I am coming for the win."

England vs. Croatia #OTD a month ago ⏪



Filip Hrgovic's world title charge rumbles on ⏳ pic.twitter.com/jxp1kSh2ll — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 16, 2026

A 9-to-2 underdog means bettors believe that Hrgovic will act as cannon fodder, a mobile punching bag in what amounts to a glorified sparring session. Hrgovic used his vast experience advantage to detail what he sees in Itauma.

"Look, I'm not impressed in the way that the whole world is," Hrgovic continued. "I'm a fighter, I look at it from a different angle. Never seen him in trouble, punched, or dropped. He definitely has skills and speed, but to be a great fighter, you must have heart, will, chin, and endurance. We haven't seen that yet. Maybe he's got all of that, but maybe not... I will test to see if he is the real deal... I will beat this guy and [go on to] become the heavyweight champion of the world."

In essence, Hrgovic wonders how Itauma will function in deep water; the latter rounds test a fighter's mettle and resolve. Yet, the veteran's most damning statement flowed later.

"He has been given everything on a plate when you compare his path to my path and others from small countries," shouted Hrgovic. In other words, within all of that vitriol is a discrepancy.

Can the wily veteran silence the upstart, derailing the ascension?