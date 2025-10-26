First Images Emerge Of Canelo Alvarez Following His Elbow Surgery
Canelo Alvarez suffered only the third loss of his 68 fight professional career on September 13 against Terence Crawford. Canelo was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision and dropped his status as the undisputed super middleweight champion as a result.
The Mexican superstar remains arguably the biggest draw in boxing despite the defeat. With a lot of wear and tear over his two decade career, Canelo went under the knife to treat an elbow issue.
At 35, Canelo didn't look his best against Crawford, and the surgery might bring a breath of fresh air to his career. An image of Canelo healing post-surgery has now emerged and the superstar boxer can be seen spending time with the family.
Canelo Alvarez's wife shares post surgery update
Canelo's wife, Fernanda Gomez, shared a photo on her Instagram story showing the boxer spending time with two of his children. As per The Ring Magazine, Canelo will be able to resume training in four to six weeks.
Previous reports claimed that Canelo would be out until the second half of 2026 as he looks to recover. However, if he is able to return to training in four to six weeks, the comeback might be sooner than expected.
That said, spending time on the sidelines might be a good idea for Canelo's career. He has fought three times in the last year, against Edgar Berlanga, William Scull, and Crawford. All of which were world championship fights.
Boxing is a gruelling sport and a training camp can take a lot out of an athlete. Considering the miles on Canelo's tires, him taking rest could see fans get a better version of the Mexican in his next outing.
Canelo still has two fights left on his deal with Riyadh Season. He penned a four-fight deal earlier this year, with Scull and Crawford being the first two opponents of that deal. As for his next opponent, there's nothing certain yet. A Crawford rematch could certainly be a possibility as Canelo might look to regain the undisputed super middleweight title.
Hamzah Sheeraz has also expressed interest in fighting Canelo.
Fans will be sure to keep an eye on Canelo's return and his possible next opponent.
