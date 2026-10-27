Date and Location Announced for Devin Haney vs Liam Paro Fight

Devin Haney has enjoyed a rollercoaster week. First, his eagerly anticipated megafight with Shakur Stevenson broke down due to disagreements over the specifics. As the blame shifted between the camps, the WBO welterweight champion was left without a fight.

However, things were going to get better for "The Dream." It appears that he will be the last to laugh.

Haney did not waste time securing his boxing future. Through his own promotional arm, Devin Haney Productions, the fighter signed a multi-fight contract with DAZN. In a world where most fighters occasionally struggle to build a foundation, Haney continues to solidify his brand. His next fight will go further in establishing that.

Devin Haney (right) vs. Ryan Garcia (left) | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

In the same week, Haney signed to fight IBF welterweight champion Liam Paro. Paro is often considered the forgotten man at 147. He doesn't have the footprint in the division that Haney or Ryan Garcia does, but he does hold one of the four recognized world championships.

For Haney, unification tightens his grip on the division. Meanwhile, Paro would gain the respect that he feels he deserves.

Devin Haney to fight on December 19th

Days after the fight announcement, the date and location have finally been revealed. According to Ring Magazine's Mike Coppinger, Haney and Paro will face off on December 19th at The Chase Center in San Francisco.

The venue is the home of the Golden State Warriors and seats 18,064 for basketball and 19,500 for concerts. The fight should be between the two. Additionally, the venue has hosted fights before. In 2023, Haney defeated WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis for the title.

Devin Haney will face Liam Paro in a WBO and IBF welterweight title unification fight on Dec. 19 in San Francisco at Chase Center, sources tell @ringmagazine.



The bout will be Haney’s first of his exclusive multi-fight deal with DAZN. pic.twitter.com/yTZifzvV5B — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 26, 2026

Haney grew up across the Bay in Oakland, where he spent the first 14 years of his life before heading to Las Vegas. Yet that fight serves as a precursor to this event. In front of his family and friends, he gets a chance to become a unified champion.

Depending on how this fight goes, Haney sets up a rematch with Ryan Garcia. Back in 2024, Haney lost a majority decision that was later changed to a no contest when Garcia failed a drug test. Now, with the potential leverage of two titles and DAZN behind him, Haney has more influence in the rematch.

This will also reopen the Stevenson fight. Haney may be able to get Stevenson to agree to more of his demands if he can draw well in a large, unconventional fight venue. San Francisco is where it all begins.

Quality over quantity.. 2X undisputed is on the agenda InshaAllah 😏💪🏽 https://t.co/m0muMmSkXM — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) October 26, 2026