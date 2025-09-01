Floyd Mayweather Flaunts Big Bets And Big Winnings From Florida vs Alabama Game
Floyd Mayweather has shared betting slips of his winning bet from the Florida vs Alabama college football game.
During his time inside the ring, 'Money' Mayweather used to be the biggest draw in boxing. And even though he's been retired for over eight years now, he still continues make headlines.
During the recent college football game between Florida and Alabama, Mayweather once again madeearned a pretty penny through his favorite pastime- gambling. The Florida State Seminoles managed a 31-17 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide, and Mayweather made two different bets for both halves of the game, losing one and winning the other.
Floyd Mayweather's winnings from Florida vs Alabama
In the first half of the game, Mayweather bet $30,000 on Alabama, which he lost. He then bounced back with a $90,000 bet on Florida in the second-half of the game, winning $180,000. Taking into consideration his initial $30,000 loss, 'Money' made a profit of $60,000 from his two bets.
He wrote on Instagram:
I bet Alabama $30,000 first half and lost. I bet Florida State $90,000 second half and won.- Floyd Mayweather
Mayweather earned more than $1 billion during his time as a prize fighter. Since his professional retirement, he has stepped foot inside the ring a handful of times in exhibition fights against the likes of Logan Paul, Tenshin Nasukawa, and more.
He has a massive business empire as well, with a strong hold in real estate. Apart from that, Mayweather continues to earn the occasional big buck from his sports betting ventures. With the NFL season kicking off, one can expect 'Money' to be highly active.
Floyd Mayweather called out for ring return by fellow legend
While Floyd Mayweather has been long-retired, he still remains a massive superstar, even at the age of 48. Recently, he received a call out from a fellow legend regarding a potential comeback.
'Money' has been involved in an online beef with Roy Jones Jr who has challenged Mayweather to a professional fight to set their differences aside. He said, "Ain’t gonna be no exhibition. I want it real. It makes no sense to be an exhibition. What’re we gonna play for? We both fight for real. No exhibition. We need to make it real. Exhibitions are for people playing. We ain’t playing. I ain’t, anyway."
The chances of the fight happening, though, look slim.
