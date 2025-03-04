Floyd Mayweather Net Worth 2025
Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. is a former world champion boxer across numerous weight classes. He’s widely regarded as one of the best boxers of all time after finishing his professional career at an astounding 50-0-0. He’s made an exorbitant amount of money showcasing his talents in the ring - and seemingly loves to show his wealth off outside of the ring just as much.
What is Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s net worth is estimated to be around $500 million. Though it’s certainly worth noting that Mayweather Jr. is recognized as the richest boxer of all time with career earnings surpassing $1.1 billion.
His dominance in boxing ranks him among the highest-earning athletes of all time. He stands amongst fellow super-elite athlete earners such as Michael Schumacher, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold, Palmer, Tiger Woods, and Michael Jordan.
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Salary
Because he's retired as a professional boxer, it's tough to gauge what "Money" Mayweather is bringing in regularly these days. But as we already established, Mayweather Jr. was far and away the most lucrative boxer in history through his prime. In fact, of the top five most purchased PPV boxing matches of all time - Mayweather was the main event in four of them. Which, as you can imagine, led to some pretty lucrative paydays:
Rank
Date
Matchup
Total U.S. Pay-Per-View Buys
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Reported Earnings
1
May 2nd, 2015
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Manny Pacquiao
4.6 million
$250 million
2
August 26, 2027
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Connor McGregor
4.3 million
$300 million
3
May 5, 2007
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Oscar De La Hoya
2.44 million
$25 million
4
September 14, 2013
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Canelo Alvarez
2.2 million
$75 million
5
June 28, 1997
Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield II
1.99 million
N/A
As you can glean from the data above, Mayweather was so popular as a boxer that he earned a whopping $300 million for a single fight. He had one other 9-figure payday (raking in $250 million for his 2015 bout against Pacquiao), but he had an incredible 14 other matches, either professional or exhibition, that payed the defensive phenomenon 8-figures for his efforts.
Mayweather's popularity has always been bolstered by his willingness to shine for the camera outside of fights. For several of his big-time Pay-Per-View bouts, Mayweather Jr.'s training was highlighted as part of a behind-the-scenes television series to aid promotion.
He was a contestant in the fifth season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars (he would be the fourth couple eliminated). Floyd was a major part of Wrestlemania XXIV, reportedly earning $20 million for his participation. And he's appeared in a handful of films and video games through the last couple of decades, primarily as himself.
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Businesses
Outside of professional and exhibition boxing matches, Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s business ventures are primarily in the real estate sector. In 2014, he reportedly made a heavy investment in the commercial real estate trust of SL Green Realty. The group is recognized as one of New York City's largest commercial landlords.
SL Green Realty's portfolio includes as many as nine skyscrapers across New York City. One of these properties is One Vanderbilt, a skyscraper that ranks in the top five tallest buildings in the United States. He also recently dropped a reported $402 million on a set of Upper Manhattan residential apartments. A move he touts as having done completely independently of any other financial partners.
Mayweather is also the owner of TMT, or The Money Team, and has a handful of ventures affiliated with the label. These include his boxing promotional firm that originates back to 2007, a clothing brand that is now primarily a hat line, and a formerly owned NASCAR team under the brand. They've since rebranded to Team AmeriVet as of May 2024
As his "Money" moniker might imply, Mayweather isn't shy about flashing his wealth. He tends to go all out with his jewelry collection too. In fact, it was just recently revealed that Floyd treated himself to a $1.8 million dollar watch for his birthday. On top of that, his team at TMT gifted him an impressive chain designed by Benny The Jeweler right around the same time.
In addition to his robust jewelry collection, Mayweather is also an avid car collector. He once stated in an interview with ESPN that he has $15 million worth of cars that have never been driven. Floyd has reportedly purchased more than $100 million worth of vehicles from high-end Towbin Motorcars of Las Vegas - which is only a portion of his overall collection.
Mayweather purchased a Gulfstream G650 for his birthday in 2018. He named the private jet Air Mayweather. He also purchased a second private jet for his entourage to travel in. The Gulfstream III is known as Air Mayweather II.
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Sporshorships and Endorsements
While there have been a few high-profile brands associated with "Money" Mayweather during his boxing days, there aren't a ton of sponsorships on his resume like you might see with someone like The Rock. As he walked toward the ring for his 2015 mega bout with Manny Pacquaio, Mayweather had The Burger King as part of his entourage to help promote the fast food chain. That reportedly earned Mayweather an easy $1 million fee.
During that same bout, Mayweather wore Hublot, Burger King, and Fanduel logos on his trunks. But the superstar commentend on his lack of brand power shortly prior to that. In an interview with FightHype, Mayweather stated the following:
"I don't have to be like every other athlete and I still can do record-breaking things... Just because another athlete may have Adidas on, that doesn't mean that he's a better athlete than me... I'm sponsored by myself. I'm sponsored by TMT."
