Ryan Garcia Says Jake Paul Is Tricking the Public With Gervonta Davis Fight
Ryan Garcia has shared a critical thought on Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis. The exhibition bout on Netflix will go down on November 14 in Atlanta and many fans and experts have been critical of the contest due to the staggering size difference of two fighters.
Paul is 8" taller and more than 60 lbs heavier than Davis, making the contest a physical mismatch. 'The Problem Child' is currently ranked at cruiserweight. Hence, him taking on WBA lightweight champion 'Tank' Davis is surprising.
Garcia thinks Paul is tricking the audience, especially the casuals, with his approach. He slammed the clash as a disgrace to boxing and provided further insight into it.
Ryan Garcia's Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis breakdown
Speaking on CigarTalk Garcia said, "At the end of the day, bro, I just thought it was a disgrace to the sport, because on one end, you know, you got the casuals, right? The Casuals don't see the weight difference."
"They see Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis. Yeah. And if Gervonta Davis doesn't f*ck up Jake Paul, they're going to think Jake Paul is some pound-for-pound champion type of fighter. Yeah. And to me, that's just, it's tricking the public," Garcia added.
"Because at the end of the day, if Gervonta was Jake Paul's size, we wouldn't even be having this conversation. There probably wouldn't even be a fight."- Ryan Garcia
One of Garcia's two career losses came against Davis. 'KingRy', though, claims that 'Tank' is a much smaller fighter than him. Hence, him taking on Paul is a much more better option than 'Tank' Davis fighting 'The Problem Child'.
Ryan Garcia explains why Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis is 'unfair'
Garcia further went on to reflect on the size difference between Paul and Davis. He recalled fighting 'Tank' and how Davis was smaller than him. He thinks naturally, Davis is not a big individual.
"I'm way bigger than Gervonta Davis. Gervonta Davis is 5'4 and his last fight was at 133. My last fight was 147. I walk around 170," Garcia said. "Gervonta Davis, really, he's actually really small. Like, when I fought him, like he's small," he added.
"So, I just think it's a very unfair fight. Nobody was complaining when Jake Paul was fighting Julio Cesar Chavez, right?" Garcia concluded. Prior to the announcement of the Davis fight, Paul was teasing an Anthony Joshua showdown, making the 'Tank' fight decision even more surprising.
