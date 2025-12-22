Andrew Tate Sends Scathing Message To 'Coward' Haters After Boxing Loss

The boxing world is still buzzing about the fact that arguably the two biggest influencer boxers suffered defeats this past weekend.

The first of these was Jake Paul, who was knocked out by Anthony Joshua when these two faced off on a Netflix card on December 19. One day later, the notorious Andrew Tate suffered a decision loss to Chase Demoor on the Misfits Boxing 'The Fight Before Christmas' card.

Since both Paul and Tate are two of the most hated guys in combat sports, a lot of their detractors were celebrating in the wake of Tate's and Paul's defeats.

Both guys handled their losses differently. Paul remained humble, admitted he was probably in over his head by fighting a more talented and bigger guy like Joshua, and conveyed that his stock doesn't take any dip after the loss.

Jake Paul | Esther Lin / Most Valuable Promotions

As for Tate, his sentiment was more pride that he entered the ring in the first place, regardless of how he looked or what the outcome was. This was conveyed through several defiant social media posts and messages he sent in the wake of his defeat, one of which was him saying, "Most men have never felt the sting of defeat because most men have never even tried."

He also reposted Theodore Roosevelt's iconic "The Man in the Arena" speech with another social media post.

Andrew Tate Puts Haters On Blast After Boxing Loss

Tate has now had some time to reflect upon his performance in the ring and the commentary around it. And during a live stream on December 22, Tate sent several scathing messages to his detractors.

"I'm not afraid to be laughed at, and I'm not afraid to get f****** hurt," Tate said. "Everyone with an opinion is on the sidelines. Imagine living a life where you're so afraid of loss that you never get to win. You sit in the corner as a coward, writing Twitter comments that people who take risks you will not take, as an insignificant unknown, a nobody... What kind of f****** man does that make you? It makes you the kind of man that is forgotten to history."

"Why do I, as an imperfect, beatable man, have so much more than you?" Tate posed to his haters.

"Anyone who thinks less of me for doing something I didn't have to do, for money I didn't need, for taking a risk with my life, has a character defect and a morality defect. And they're not the kind of people I want to like me. So that's fine," Tate said at the end of his live stream.

It will be interesting to see whether Tate returns to the ring again or decided to hang up the gloves for good after this loss.

The Latest Boxing News

Andrew Tate Reveals How Much Money He Made In Boxing Loss

Tony Ferguson Wins Misfits Boxing Title In Dubai Slugfest

Insider Reveals How Much Money Jake Paul And Anthony Joshua Really Made Fighting

Jake Paul Shares Gruesome Surgery Update After Anthony Joshua Knockout