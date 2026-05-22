Floyd Mayweather Ordered to Pay Huge Child Support Sum to Former Strip Club Dancer

Floyd Mayweather has been ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back child support and over $32,000 per month in ongoing payments after a Nevada court officially declared the 49-year-old the father of a four-year-old girl - his fifth child.

According to court documents obtained and reported by TMZ, a judge ruled in March 2026 that Mayweather is the father of Price Moorehead, the daughter of Paige Moorehead, an exotic dancer who previously worked at Mayweather's Girl Collection strip club in Las Vegas.

In addition to the $32,850 monthly child support figure, Mayweather has also been ordered to pay $933,050 in back support.

Floyd Mayweather weighing-in | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Moorhead and Mayweather's legal battle

The legal battle began in June 2023 when Paige asked a Nevada judge to establish Mayweather's paternity of her then 18-month-old daughter, who was born in December 2021. Moorehead has claimed she was in a long-term relationship with Mayweather that lasted eight years, alleging he ended things when he discovered she was pregnant in April 2021.

She further claims that Mayweather tried to make her have an abortion and then fired her from the Girl Collection clubs.

Mayweather was served legal papers on two separate occasions and was ordered by the court to submit to a DNA test. Despite receiving these, Mayweather did not respond to or comply with the court's instructions.

His failure to engage with the proceedings led to a default judgment being entered against him. A default ruling is when a defendant fails to comply with the court's rulings and orders, leading to the judgment landing in Moorehead's favor.

Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

The court's records show that Mayweather has paid approximately $151,000 toward what he owes, falling significantly short of the total amount due. Therefore, the judge was forced to rule that Paige is entitled to place a lien of up to $2 million on property that is owned by Mayweather in California.

A lien is a legal claim placed on an asset that can be used to secure payment of a debt, and in this case, is there to ensure Moorehead receives the money she is owed for the upbringing of their daughter.

Mayweather will have plenty of opportunity to contribute to these payments with his upcoming schedule of three fights in what could be six months. He is currently scheduled to fight 'Iron' Mike Zambidis in Greece on June 27, Manny Pacquiao in a professional rematch on September 26 and, Mike Tyson in a recently delayed exhibition in the fall.

KO On SI will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.