Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Exhibition Postponed Due to Injury

The planned blockbuster exhibition between two of boxing's greatest operators, which was announced in September of last year, has now been postponed.

Since its inception, the fight has never really been fully confirmed, constantly bouncing between dates, venues and broadcasters. But a press release from CSI Sports yesterday confirmed that the fight has been rescheduled for the Fall of 2026 after Tyson broke his hand during training. Additional details will be announced shortly.

"Global superstars Mike Tyson and undefeated Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather (50-0), who signed to get in the ring in an exhibition this Spring, will have a short moment to wait while Tyson fully recovers from a broken hand he injured during training," the press release from CSI Sports read.

Mike Tyson taking on Jake Paul in their 2024 professional fight | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

"Tyson, who was seen sporting a cast while he continues to work through a smooth recovery, is looking forward to the fight that will be rescheduled to a date in the Fall of 2026. The date, venue and FIGHT SPORTS® broadcast plans will be announced shortly."

Tyson confirms the hand injury

If there were any suspicions over the legitimacy of Tyson's injury, all you need to do is look back to March when the former heavyweight champion acknowledged this injury in its infancy.

"Training. Punching stuff," Tyson told Ariel Helwani. "It's just a little sprain. I've got to go hard. It's the only way I know how to go."

The last time we saw Tyson in the ring was in November 2024 for his controversial fight with Jake Paul, which ended in a unanimous decision in favor of Paul, as Tyson just couldn't move or close the distance in the explosive way that made him one of the most destructive fighters of all time.

Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tyson has been more active than Mayweather recently, as the last time we saw the undefeated former champion was in June 2024 when he had an exhibition with John Gotti III. But it looks as though Mayweather will have a busy year as he is still under contract to fight another 'Iron Mike', taking on Mike Zambidis on June 27 in Greece.

There have been no further updates on Mayweather's scheduled mega-rematch with Manny Pacquiao, currently set for September 26 in Las Vegas, which would be Mayweather's first professional fight since beating Conor McGregor in 2017. But this new announcement about the exhibition with Tyson does throw some doubt over the already hotly debated fight.