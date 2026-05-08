Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao Rematch Gets Major Update

For months, there was doubt that the rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao would occur. When the fight was originally announced, it was slated for September 19th and was to take place at the Sphere.

However, this week the venue confirmed it would host “The Eagles” on September 19 instead, adding further doubt that the battle between the two legends would take place.

Today, Jas Mathur, the CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, spoke with Mike Coppinger, saying Mayweather and Pacquiao have agreed to terms on a September 25 fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

On why the fight won't occur at the Sphere, Mathur said: “We never wanted this at The Sphere. It didn’t make economic sense for this event to be at the Sphere. Ultimately, the parties putting the fight together were insistent. Floyd was able to get it out of the Sphere. Bottom line, we’re making more money.”

This means another Friday fight on Netflix once finalized. Netflix has gone on Friday a few times now.



The bout was originally announced for Sept. 19 at The Sphere.



Mathur: “We never wanted this at The Sphere. It didn’t make economic sense for this event to be at The Sphere.… — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 8, 2026

What to know about Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao ahead of their rematch

The rematch will come more than 11 years after their original blockbuster, which sold 4.6 million pay-per-views and generated over $400 million. Netflix is still broadcasting the rematch, which will likely garner millions of live viewers.

Mayweather hasn’t participated in a professional boxing match since stopping Conor McGregor during their superfight in 2017, though he has since participated in multiple exhibitions against a mix of other professional fighters and social media influencers.

These are the updated details for the Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Pacquiao last entered the ring in a professional boxing match more recently. In July 2025, he faced Mario Barrios for the WBC Welterweight title. The fight ended in a controversial majority draw, with most viewers believing Pacquiao edged the bout.

“Pac-Man” was set to face former 140-pound title holder Ruslan Provodnikov in an exhibition match in April before the fight fell through.

Mayweather addressed the status of the rematch with Pacquiao while at a Mayweather-Zambidis press conference on Thursday.

“I know everybody is going to want to ask questions about the Pacquiao fight,” Mayweather said. “The sport of boxing has truly changed. We have a lot of new companies; a lot of new faces … I truly believe that we’ll get this done. We’re almost at the finish line of the Pacquiao fight.

“Within the next 48 hours, the Pacquiao fight should be done.” Less than 24 hours later, Coppinger confirmed the news of the rematch.