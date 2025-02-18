Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Spending Millions On Week-Long Miami Birthday Celebration
American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is turning 48 years old on February 24, 2025.
Mayweather earned the nickname "Money" throughout his incredible undefeated professional boxing career due to the massive purses he secured, especially his later fights, which have reportedly given him an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion.
And as if he needed any more money to spend, Mayweather won $60,000 as a result of hitting several bets during Super Bowl LIX.
But that sum pales in comparison to what Mayweather is reportedly spending for his birthday celebration, according to TMZ.
"TMZ Sports has learned Mayweather, along with ~400 of his closest family and friends, traveled to South Beach for a week of fun... all to celebrate TBE's 48th birthday, officially on Monday. We're told Floyd has spent a fortune on the parties... dropping upwards of $5 million! Mayweather is putting his guests up at several fancy hotels throughout Miami Beach," the article wrote.
It later adds, "There will be a beach party, an ATV tour, roller-skating (one of Floyd's favorite activities), bowling, and more. Mayweather will also throw an event at a local mansion... as well as on a yacht."
Mayweather made a February 17 Instagram post that showed him on an ATV that was captioned, "Day 1 Of A Week Long Birthday Celebration! #MiamiTakeover".
It seems that one of the greatest boxers of all time is sparing no expense (per usual) when it comes to celebrating himself in Florida over the next week. His fans will have to wait and see how else Mayweather celebrates turning 48.
So, keep an eye on Mayweather's Instagram account.
The Latest Boxing News
Floyd Mayweather Shows Off Winnings From Super Bowl Bets
Keyshawn Davis Suggests Gervonta Davis Is Afraid To Fight Him
Dmitry Bivol Details Doubt About Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight
Jake Paul Left With Egg On Face After Mike Tyson Refutes Parkinson's Disease Claim
Eddie Hearn Opens Up About Anthony Joshua's Boxing Retirement Timeline