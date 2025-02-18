Keyshawn Davis Suggests Gervonta Davis Is Afraid tTo Fight Him
25-year-old boxing prodigy Keyshawn Davis became the WBO lightweight champion of the world on February 14 when he knocked out the previously undefeated Denys Berinchyk in the fourth round of their bout.
In doing so, Davis asserted himself as a serious presence in what's undoubtedly one of the most exciting weight divisions in all of boxing.
World-class boxers and household names Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, and Gervonta Davis are all also title holders in this stacked division, which could open the door for some extremely compelling fights between champions.
However, during his February 17 appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Davis (who is 13-0 with 9 KOs and 1 NC) revealed his doubts about whether Gervonta "Tank" Davis would be willing to fight him.
"I'm not chasing Tank. I don't care about Tank, for real," Davis said.
"A lot of the world know me. And that ain't come from me fighting names. That came from me kicking a**, and taking names, and taking belts. So literally the only thing I gotta do is keep doing what I'm doing. [Me not fighting Davis] is not gonna stop me going to the top.
MORE: Terence Crawford Name Drops Two Fighters Who Can Beat Gervonta Davis
"So I'm not chasing Tank. Let's put that out there. F Tank, for real. Tank know I wanna fight him, his coach know I gotta fight him, the boxing world know I wanna fight him," Davis continued.
"The question is: Do Tank the balls to fight me? So next time somebody interviews him, ask him that question: 'Do you have the balls to fight Keyshawn? Do you want to fight Keyshawn? Why don't you want to fight Keyshawn? Why do you want to fight Keyshawn? Ask him those questions. Don't ask me, because I will fight anybody, and it ain't about Tank."
Davis later added, "Tank: Do you got the balls to fight me or not? Yes or no? I don't have to keep calling you out bro."
It will be interesting to see whether Davis provides a reply.
