Floyd Mayweather Reveals Winnings From Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Bet
Floyd Mayweather is no longer an active boxer, but he's still making plenty of money from the sport. And his latest earnings have come from a bet on the Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull fight.
Alvarez fought Scull for the undisputed super middleweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 3. It wasn't a memorable fight by any means. In fact, the contest broke a record for least punches thrown in the 12-round bout.
Canelo Alvarez took home a unanimous decision win and is now once again the undisputed 168 lbs champion. He has set up a bout with Terence Crawford courtesy of his latest win, with the blockbuster contest set to take place on September 12.
The Scull fight, meanwhile, went the distance and Alvarez's former opponent, Floyd Mayweather, perfectly predicted the same. He bet $9,464 on the fight and took home $22,240.40.
Alvarez vs Scull definitely underdelivered and fans will expect a much better fight when the Mexican steps across the ring against Terence 'Bud' Crawford.
Alvarez himself was unhappy with the fight against Scull, commenting in his post-fight interview:
It was a boring fight. (Scull was) not trying to win, just trying to survive. I hate these kinds of fights.
Speaking about fighting Terence Crawford, Canelo said:
Crawford is one of the best out there, I like to share the ring with that kind of a fighter. It's my pleasure.
The judges scored Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford 115-113, 116-112, and 119-109 in the Mexican's favor.
