Canelo Alvarez Reveals His Top Five Pound-For-Pound Boxers
Canelo Alvarez returns to action this weekend, taking on William Scull on May 3. The undisputed super middleweight title will be on the line for the clash. Alvarez has previously held the undisputed title at 168 lbs and is looking to once again regain the status.
Alvarez currently holds a professional record of 62-2-2. He has been a champion in four different weight classes, making him a true pound-for-pound superstar who has defied the odds throughout his career.
Canelo has now named his top five pound-for-pound boxers in the world. With so many talented fighters around, it's often hard to name only five, but Alvarez was tasked with the difficult job in a recent interview with DAZN.
He first named Terence Crawford, a man who many believe should be next in line for Alvarez. Crawford, like Canelo, has won titles across four weight divisions and was undisputed at welterweight and junior welterweight.
Next he named Oleksandr Usyk, another two-time undisputed champion at cruiserweight and heavyweight. He holds two wins against both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Many believe Usyk is the greatest heavyweight of the modern era.
Canelo Alvarez's next pick was Naoya Inoue, who fights Ramon Cardenas on May 4. He has also held world titles in four different weight classes, including becoming undisputed in two weight divisions. He is currently the undisputed super bantamweight champion.
Next on Canelo's list was the WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis. Davis is a devastating knockout artist with a record of 30-0-1, including 28 knockouts.
Apart from that, he also included Dmitry Bivol in his list. Bivol recently won the undisputed light heavyweight champion by beating Artur Beterbiev. The Russian has since vacated the WBC title. Bivol is one of the only two men to beat Canelo Alvarez.
Canelo Alvarez's top 5 pound-for-pound fighters:
- Terence Crawford
- Oleksandr Usyk
- Naoya Inoue
- Gervonta Davis
- Dmitry Bivol
