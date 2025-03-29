Boxing

Floyd Mayweather: Age, Height, Record, Stats, Notable Fights, Father & More

Floyd Mayweather Jr is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. The former world champion finished his professional career with a record of 50-0-0, 27 of those wins coming by knockout.

His career outside the ring has been just as successful as it was in, and Mayweather isn't shy about letting everyone know it, flaunting his success and flashing his cash wherever he goes.

Floyd Mayweather's Age

Floyd Joy Sinclair Mayweather was born on February 24, 1997, making him 48 years old. 'Money' was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and is the son of former professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Floyd Mayweather's Father

Floyd Mayweather Sr
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Floyd Mayweather Jr's father is Floyd Joy Mayweather Sr. He was born on October 19th, 1952 in Amory, Mississippi.

Mayweather Sr was also a professional boxer who competed in the 1970s and 1980s. He had a record of 28-6-1 with 18 of those wins coming via knockout. His most notable bout was a TKO loss to Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard in September of 1978

After hanging up the gloves, Mayweather Sr would go on to become a notable trainer, working with big names such as Oscar De La Hoya, Chad Dawson, Laila Ali and, of course, his son.

Floyd Mayweather's Height

Floyd Mayweather is 5 feet, 8 inches tall (5' 8" / 173 cm) with a reach of 72 inches 972" / 183cm).

Floyd Mayweather's Record & Stats

Mayweather retired with an unblemished professional record of 50-0. He fought across five weight classes, including super featherweight, lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, and light middleweight.

Professional Fights

50

Wins

50

Losses

0

Draws

0

Knockouts

27

Knockout %

54%

Rounds

397

Weights

Super featherweight, lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, light middleweight

Stance

Orthodox

Floyd Mayweather's Notable Fights

Floyd Mayweather's most notable fights have come against some of boxings all-time greats. He's faced and beat the likes of Ricky Hatton, Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, and Oscar De La Hoya.

Mayeather has also faced off against former UFC champion Conor McGregor in his boxing debut and current WWE Superster Logan Paul in an exhibition bout.

Floyd Mayweather Children

Floyd Mayweather has four kids. His oldest son is Koraun who was born in 1999. He then had daughter Iyanna, who was borin in 2000. His third child was son Zion, who was born in 2001, followed by daughter Jirah, who was born in 2003. he also also the legal guardian of Devion Cromwell.

Floyd Mayweather Net Worth

