Floyd Mayweather's 3-Word Fight Camp Message To Mike Tyson Says It All
Almost all of the biggest boxing stories in 2025 have surrounded superfights between icons of the sweet science that nobody saw coming.
In fact, this has been a huge story for several years now, ever since influencer boxing and exhibition bout became a major attraction during the pandemic.
While the 2021 exhibition fight between Floyd "Money" Mayweather and Logan Paul is surely one of the most notorious examples of this, this fight was dethroned in terms of attention when Logan's brother, Jake, fought Mike Tyson on Netflix in November 2024.
The biggest fight announced in 2025 (in terms of attention the fight announcement has gotten) is the showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford next Saturday. Yet, most of the other ones are exhibition bouts that have been revealed over the past couple of weeks. The first one is the aforementioned Jake Paul fighting Gervonta "Tank" Davis in November.
But the hype around that has been dwarfed by news that Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson have agreed to fight in an exhibition at some point in the spring of 2026, which was revealed earlier this week.
Given the advanced age of both these boxers (Tyson will be 59 years old by the time they fight, while Mayweather will be 49 years old), both will likely need to put together a strenuous (albeit safe) training camp in order to prepare their bodies to fight against one another.
Floyd Mayweather's Fight Camp Message to Mike Tyson Speaks Volumes
It seems that Mayweather has wasted no time getting ready for this fight, as he posted several videos to his Instagram story on September 6 that shows him running around an indoor track.
During the first video, Mayweather looked to the camera and said, "We getting ready!" while he was running by.
In the next video, he looked back at the camera and added, "Well-oiled machine!"
And in the third and final video, Mayweather was running alongside one of his coaches, who he seemed to drag into running with him begrudgingly.
The fact that Mayweather said, "We getting ready!" speaks volumes about how seriously he seems to be taking this exhibition fight.
And running is going to be crucial for Mayweather if he wants to avoid the danger that Tyson poses, as he'll have to stay light on his feet and be able to dance around Tyson (which will require a lot of cardio) if he wants to keep away from his power and tire him out as the fight progresses.
