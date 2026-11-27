Floyd Mayweather Jr. never does anything alone. Nearly two decades ago, he sauntered into a Las Vegas gym with a camera crew and entourage in tow. Demler "DJ" Zamora was only seven years old then, but he impressed Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The two may have been destined to cross paths. Zamora has spent much of his boxing life in Las Vegas gyms, where Mayweather Jr. resides.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Zamora resumed his professional career last Friday, after almost a year away, when he (18-0) banged out a sixth-round stoppage of Ruben Garcia Hernandez (25-8-2) after the blue corner threw in the towel. Despite his Mayweather Jr. connection, the unbeaten prospect says his Filipino heritage is even more important to him as he plots his own boxing future.

In an exclusive interview with KO on SI on the eve of that fight, the 23-year-old spoke about following in the footsteps of Filipino fighters like multi-division world champions Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire, his ambitions to win a world title, and the possibility of competing several divisions above his current weight.

"When you think about the heritage and the lineage of champions and fighters that come from a Filipino background, it's just amazing," Zamora said.

Zamora said the achievements of Filipino boxers inspire him every time he steps into the ring. He singled out Pacquiao's historic run to world championships in eight weight divisions as an almost unimaginable feat.

"I'm very happy and proud to be, you know, have that as a piece of me, and to be able to represent that, you know, in every fight," he said.

Zamora is a fighter with a plan

Zamora currently fights at 130 pounds, according to his interview, but believes that could change as he continues to develop physically. He is approximately 5-foot-10, by his own account (BoxRec lists him at 5'8"). He also sees the possibility of competing in heavier weight classes.

"I fight at 130 now, obviously, but I see myself at the end of my career fighting maybe… 54, 60," he said, referring to the 154- and 160-pound divisions.

Zamora, whose skill set is protean, believes skills matter more than size or pure punching power. He pointed to Terence Crawford's victory over Canelo Alvarez as an example of an accomplished boxer succeeding against a naturally larger opponent.

Zamora knows Crawford's skills firsthand, having sparred with Crawford for the Errol Spence Jr. fight. He said he sparred roughly 100 rounds with Ryan Garcia during Garcia's camp for Luke Campbell.

Zamora suggested that after this fight and a few more, he could be in position for a world title shot.

For Zamora, just winning isn't enough. He hopes to add his name to the rich Filipino boxing tradition that produced legends Pacquiao and Donaire with another win. A world title shot will have to wait for another day.