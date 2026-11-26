Daniel Dubois will look to add another elite name to his resume and a second title defense as he takes on former champion Joseph Parker on January 30 in Manchester.

Queensberry officially announced the fight billed 'New Year's Retribution' - a reference to the fact that Parker and Dubois were scheduled to fight one another in February 2025 for the Brit's interim IBF title. This never came to be, as Dubois pulled out through illness just days before the fight, forcing the Kiwi to take on a dangerous late replacement in Martin Bakole.

Parker would have been well within his rights to feel hard done by as he demolished Bakole inside two rounds. If he had beaten Dubois instead, the interim belt he would have acquired would have become a full-fledged world title just months later, as Oleksandr Usyk vacated the title to allow for a rematch with Tyson Fury.

There’s 𝒖𝒏𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒅 𝒃𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 to settle 😤👀



Daniel Dubois puts his WBO World Heavyweight title on the line in a thrilling clash with Joseph Parker 🔥#DuboisParker | Jan 30 | Co-op Live, Manchester | DAZN pic.twitter.com/WGnvtZAiF9 — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) November 25, 2026

Dubois' last time out

Dubois has been one of the most active heavyweights in the world in the last few years, fighting at least twice a year at the highest level, including two fights with Oleksandr Usyk, and wins over Filip Hrgovic, Jarrell Miller, Anthony Joshua, and two wins over Fabio Wardley.

In a rare turn of events, the last time both men fought, it was against the same man - Fabio Wardley. Dubois secured an emphatic second-round knockout after going to war in their first fight, whereas Parker also went to war with Wardley but came out the wrong side of a late stoppage.

There will therefore be lots of comparisons between the two and their performances, but they both have very different styles, and in their originally scheduled fight, many saw Parker as the favorite.

Daniel Dubois knocking out Anthony Joshua to retain IBF heavyweight title. | IMAGO / PA Images

Where has Parker been?

The New Zealander was considered one of the world's best heavyweights for at least a decade and held the WBO heavyweight title for nearly two years before losing it to Anthony Joshua in 2018.

Never afraid to take on a big name, Parker has also taken on the likes of Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora, Joe Joyce, Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Fabio Wardley.

It was in the aftermath of the fight with Wardley when disaster struck. Parker tested positive for cocaine after a voluntary anti-doping test and was handed a provisional ban. It was not until August of this year that the investigation concluded and Parker's ban was lifted.

Joseph Parker | IMAGO/AAP

Parker held firm in his denial of any drug use, and he managed to collect enough evidence to prove that the positive cocaine result was caused by his nutritionist, all whilst staring down the barrel of a two-year ban had he failed.