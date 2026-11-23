Ryan Garcia is already back in the gym for his next title defense.

Two months after running through Conor Benn in the biggest fight of his career, Garcia is already plotting his next big fight. The WBC welterweight champion seems to have his next assignment locked up and teased it on social media.

According to Garcia, his next fight camp has already begun, with his upcoming fight targeted for Feb. 6, the fighter announced on Instagram.

"Tired of all these cowards," Garcia wrote on his Instagram Story. "Training started for me yesterday #feb6th. Be prepared to see amazing things this camp."

Ryan Garcia Instagram | Ryan Garcia Instagram

Garcia did not mention who his next opponent would be or whether he officially signed a contract. Regardless, if his fight camp has already begun, fans can assume his team has a firm belief that plans are set in stone.

Garcia is wrapping up a stellar year in 2026, during which he finally claimed a world title and emphatically defended it against the No. 1 contender. His pair of dominant wins over Mario Barrios and Benn allowed him to maintain his status as one of the biggest pay-per-view draws in boxing.

Who will Ryan Garcia fight next?

As usual, Garcia has done nothing but stir drama and rumors with potential opponents since his last fight with Benn. The 28-year-old began calling out his next challenger even before the Benn fight, naming Teofimo Lopez, Rolando 'Rolly' Romero and Shakur Stevenson as potential targets.

Ryan Garcia | USA TODAY Sports

The Lopez matchup has gained some traction, and Garcia continues to be linked to former opponent Devin Haney, who is set to defend the WBO welterweight title in December. Garcia initially beat Haney via majority decision in April 2024, a result that would be overturned to a no-contest due to 'King Ryan' testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine.

Garcia, however, has gone a different route in the last month. The WBC titleholder has, surprisingly, turned his attention to 47-year-old Manny Pacquiao, to significant public backlash. Pacquiao last fought Barrios to a draw in July 2025 and was supposed to rematch Floyd Mayweather in September before those terms quickly disintegrated.

Despite his recent momentum, Garcia is still just 3-2 (1 NC) in his last six fights dating back to 2023. He remains one of the biggest stars in the sport and will undoubtedly headline another pay-per-view card regardless of the opponent.