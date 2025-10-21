Former Heavyweight Champ Shannon Briggs Makes Surprising Crawford vs Canelo Rematch Prediction
There's still a lot that needs to be decided when it comes to whether Terence Crawford will ever face Canelo Alvarez again after these two fought last month (which Crawford won via unanimous decision, thus taking Canelo's undisputed super middleweight belts).
What's for sure is that Canelo recently had surgery on his elbow and likely won't return to the ring until the middle of next year at the earliest.
While all indications are that Canelo intends to keep fighting, the same can't be said for Crawford. The 38-year-old undefeated legend hasn't said that he is going to retire, but he also hasn't promised that he's going to make a return at any point, either.
And even if Crawford decides to fight again, there are plenty of fresh faces he could compete against rather than running it back against Canelo. Then again, given how successful the first fight was, there's no question that the biggest money fight for both guys would be a rematch. And Canelo getting his elbow fixed adds enough intrigue that perhaps he was handicapped going into their showdown last month, and will produce a better performance during a second go-around.
Shannon Briggs Makes Surprising Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez Rematch Prediction
However, not everyone believes Canelo will fare better against Crawford in a potential rematch. Former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs (who held the lineal heavyweight title from 1997 to 1998, and the WBO heavyweight belt from 2006 to 2007) made a bold prediction when speaking with FightHype on October 20.
"I thought that Terence was going to stop him. That's what I called before the fight, and everybody was like, 'You crazy!' And I was like, 'watch,'" Briggs said when speaking about the first Crawford vs. Canelo fight.
"If you look at the last round, Terence was stepping up. I think if they was to fight again, Terence knows that he can stop him," Briggs added. When asked if he wants to see the rematch, he added, "I don't really care to see it, but it would be nice! It would be nice."
Briggs went on to talk about how he wants to fight Mike Tyson at Barclays Center in New York, which he believes should be Tyson's next fight.
One would imagine that Canelo would want another crack at Crawford, if only to right the first fight and show all of his doubters that he can come back better than ever.
The Latest Boxing News
Roy Jones Jr Blasts Dana White Over UFC Promoter's Boxing Venture
Oscar De La Hoya Blasts Ryan Garcia, Addresses Simmering Feud
Teddy Atlas Explains How Fabio Wardley Can Overcome The Odds Against Joseph Parker
Oscar De La Hoya Predicts Turki Alalshikh's 'Demand' For Next Canelo Alvarez Fight