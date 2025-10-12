Arslanbek Makhmudov Calls Out Anthony Joshua After Big Win Over David Allen
Arslanbek Makhmudov believes he still has a run at the heavyweight title in him.
Makhmudov was just 2-2 in his last four fights entering his main event bout against David Allen, but he left the Utilita Arena with a unanimous decision win. The victory improved his record to 21-2 and allowed him to call for a fight with former champion Anthony Joshua.
"Anthony Joshua, I come for you, guy, I come for you, brother," Makhmudov said in his post-fight ring interview. "We spoke already, and he gave me word. You're gonna fight with me next year. I'm ready, brother... Anthony Joshua, let me know, brother, I'm ready."
The English crowd unsurprisingly responded negatively to Makhmudov's callout. The 36-year-old was fresh off a win over Allen, a Doncaster native, before calling out Joshua, another Englishman.
Joshua has not fought since September 2024, when he suffered a violent knockout loss to Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title. A win likely would have set up a trilogy bout with Oleksandr Usyk, but the result leaves his career up in the air.
Although his prestige has fallen off in recent years, it was not long ago when Makhmudov was viewed as a rising heavyweight contender. He previously held the WBC-NABF heavyweight title before losses to Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello derailed his momentum.
The win was Makhmudov's second consecutive, giving him his first win streak since 2023. Since his loss to Vianello, 'Lion' beat Ricardo Brown in the first round in June before facing Allen on the road.
What is next for Arslanbek Makhmudov?
He might not get Joshua, but Makhmudov could re-enter the heavyweight rankings with the win. Allen entered the fight as the No. 9-ranked contender by the WBA, potentially suggesting Makhmudov will be ranked shortly.
Should he enter the rankings, Makhmudov's options will increase tenfold. Being considered a legitimate contender, even by just one organization, puts him in play for potential matchups with Moses Itauma, Michael Hunter or Martin Bakole.
Despite his recent string of victories, fans remain split on Makhmudov. Many still criticize his strength of schedule and believe that, at 36, his championship window has closed.
Makhmudov made it clear that he intends to fight in early 2026. Joshua might be his ideal opponent, but nobody outside of his camp can be certain when he will return. Joshua continues to flirt with a potential Jake Paul fight, further muddying his outlook.
